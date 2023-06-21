Rishmeen Chashmawala: Building the future of the region with AI and fourth industrial revolution technologies
Indian expat and a career futurist Rishmeen Chashmawala gives a rare insight into her story and how the future of technology is shaping the region
Indian expat Rishmeen Chashmawala may only be 26 years old, but she is amongst the youngest in the region and the world that is creating waves of impact using her deep insights and leadership in technology. She has worked on numerous career projects across broad domains in technologies such as AI, blockchain, robotic process automation and custom software. In recognition of her skills and proven experience as an exceptional talent, she has been recently granted the coveted Golden Visa by the Dubai Government. She says, "Since the last couple of years, people associate tech only with high-paying jobs, but for me, technology is the great equaliser and the greatest impact maker."
Rishmeen, by her own account, is a 'karak' connoisseur and loves to spend her free time in fitness and reading, and describes herself to be incredibly focused on learning and refining her knowledge on a daily basis. "I am a family person, and whenever I can I try to spend time with my loved ones".
Rishmeen comes from a relatively smaller city in India called Vadodara. Born to a first-generation entrepreneur, Ronak Chashmawala, Rishmeen was destined for a life in luxury in India, however, she chose otherwise. "I wanted to build a name for myself, with my own effort and grit” is what motivated her to leave India and come to Dubai. "My family was very supportive of my decision and helped me in every way along the way. I credit all my success to them". She did her bachelors from Heriot-Watt University, a globally recognised university.
"Now while leading a multi-million-dollar corporation, I still recount my early days as a student in Dubai when I did many part-time hustles ranging from promotions, to modeling for my sustenance here - those were the defining times of my life," she adds.
Rishmeen finds the Emirates a melting pot of safety, growth, and modernity. "There is no limit to your dreams in the UAE, and there is no limit to the potential of your growth in the UAE". Dubai's vibrant social atmosphere and exciting opportunities in her interests contribute to her deep love and appreciation for the city.
Rishmeen revealed that she has worked with many futuristic government and enterprise projects in the region over the past few years. She has also been part of many top talent programmes in the region while leading her company to be identified as one of the most futuristic and promising technology companies in the region. "We have worked with partners with treasure troves of redundant data sitting in silos, or are still working on legacy processes, and we have held their hands and completely transformed their technical landscape and converted them to supercharged cutting-edge tech-powered organisations." "One of the AR projects I have worked with, is being used by over two million people in the Emirate of Dubai". In her own words, "The positive impact I can create to transform the lives of so many people and my partners is what inspires me to wake up every day and do this."
Rishmeen is a prime example of a trailblazing and admired thought and technology leader coming out of this region. "I aspire to be a role model for women all across the world who seek the extraordinary and nothing short of that."
