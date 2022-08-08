Rama Real Estate receives Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award.
The much-talked-about real estate company in Dubai has changed the game of the sector for the better, turning property dreams into reality.
The kind of momentum and the level of growth a few industries have created in the past few years have stunned people across the world. It is thus necessary to hold more talk around these brands and businesses that go ahead in making a prominent difference in their respective sectors and also make sure to inspire greatness and innovation constantly. To do that in the world of real estate can prove to be even more taxing and challenging, looking at how saturated and competitive the industry is. However, we noticed how Rama Real Estate Dubai, as a one-of-a-kind real estate company, has consistently been on a growth pedestal and now has garnered even more headlines receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award 2022, which were held last week in Dubai.
The founder Ivan Kazi of Rama Real Estate Dubai is proud of how far the company has reached and now is looking forward to attaining many more such feats in the coming years in the industry, thriving on real passion, pure grit, bold decisions, and an incredible team work as a real estate company that turns dreams into reality.
The Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award is given to people who make a positive difference in their respective industries and make sure to add value to the lives of the people they serve or cater to. It is a company that has gone beyond boundaries to upgrade people’s lives to a luxury lifestyle, offering super luxurious apartments and other types of properties around Dubai. From apartments, duplexes, penthouses, villas, and townhouses to whole buildings, commercial properties, and more, Rama Real Estate Dubai offers it all and aces the game at the same.
This is one of the prime reasons for its swift rise and the amount of massive accolades, achievements, and laurels it has gained in the industry. Innovative property solutions is at the very core of the company, and that has helped it become one of the most trustworthy real estate companies across Dubai, the UAE.
Receiving a prestigious award like Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award, founder Ivan Kazi of Rama Real Estate says that their responsibility as a team has increased to do more and be more and consistently move on their path to serve people with the best properties and real estate services.
To know more, follow it on Instagram @ramarealestate.ae.