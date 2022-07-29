Producer Nicky Bhagnani gets candid on his debut film titled Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness
As soon as producer Nicky Bhagnani unveiled the poster for his debut film "Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness," the entire internet went bonkers! The film features eminent actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar and is directed by Kussh Sinha.
Nicky Bhagnani, who is also the co-founder of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films (NVBF), will be producing this movie along with Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films and Ankur Takrani. We got a chance to get in touch with him and share a few words about this project. Here's what Nicky Bhagnani has shared!
Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness is your first film. How does it feel to work on your debut project?
Heretofore, I have already worked on a few projects, but don't we all know that films have a unique charm? That feeling of working on the first film goes beyond words. It's great to be producing such a film, and I am sure this movie will revolutionise the concept of Indian cinema.
What made you choose this film as your debut project?
Story! It's always the story of a film that makes it worthy of praise. And as I said, the cast of Nikita Roy is my dream team, with all the finest talents. I'm obliged that this is my first film, and I guess I couldn't have asked for more.
We see that the film is already creating a huge buzz on the internet. What are your expectations for this film?
We too are overwhelmed with the tremendous love and warmth that the film is bathed in. Honestly, guessing the success of the film from this very moment would be unjust. I believe that the story of the film is extraordinary enough to touch the hearts of people, and it will!
Do you think that the film Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness can augment your and NVBF's work profiles?
Of course, it can! It's acclaim for us to be associated with such an amazing film and an unrivalled cast. This is our first movie and marks our foray into the filmy world. I'm sure the film will leave an indelible impression on the audience, and thereby on my and Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Film's resumes.
Tell us about the rest of your upcoming projects.
I would like to mention that, under the name of NVBF, we are already working on a few super-exciting projects. But I have to be tight-lipped about it. As of now, I can't conceal my excitement for "Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness" and hope that it will land in the cinemas real soon.