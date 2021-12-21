OMEGA times FINA Championship in Abu Dhabi

OMEGA’s expert timekeepers are set to take their rightful place poolside at the 15th FINA World Swimming Championship and FINA High Diving Qualifier 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

Once again, the Swiss brand will serve the world’s best aquatic athletes as official timekeeper at the top-level event, which includes both swimming and high diving competitions.

The swimmers will be racing for gold in a 25 metres pool and the impressive line-up of competitors includes OMEGA ambassador Chad Le Clos.

As well as timing the most important swimming events in the last several decades, OMEGA has been behind the development of the sport’s key timekeeping technologies including the famous touchpads, integrated starting blocks, high-speed video cameras and swimming light show. All of which will play a vital role at the upcoming event in Abu Dhabi.

The six-day event includes swimming from the December 16th-21st, and high diving on December 19th and 20th.