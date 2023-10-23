O! Millionaire features ten-time winner Debande from Cameroon while celebrating the blessings of Durga Puja festival
In the very inspiring Episode 75 of O! Millionaire, the focus turns to celebrating the participants who have been joining its green initiative and, luckily, winning their best lives together.
Hosted by the ever-passionate actor-environmentalist, Maradona Rebello, this episode showcases stories of success and the thrill of participating in the O! Millionaire Draws. Participants await the results as the grand Prize soars to 87 million dirhams.
Green Certificate ID: C5VH NQ85
Grand Prize Winning Numbers: 12 • 18 • 20 • 24 • 27• 38 • 44
Visit the official O! Millionaire Instagram account for updates on its prize-filled events and efforts in saving the planet through funding Oasis Park, a green initiative focused on afforestation and sustainable energy efforts.
Celebrating Durga Puja festival at the O! Millionaire stage
Before delving into the Raffle and Grand Draws, Maradona extended his warmest greetings to everyone celebrating the Durga Puja Festival. The joyous occasion was marked with heartfelt blessings and best wishes, adding a touch of festivity to the episode, especially with Maradona's dance.
For those who missed the live broadcast, the full replay of Episode 75 can be viewed on the official O! Millionaire YouTube channel.
Ten-time winner interview: Debande's winning strategy
O! Millionaire started the episode with a special report featuring Debande from Cameroon, a mother of two, and a proud business owner. Debande, a seasoned O! Millionaire participant, shared her first reaction upon discovering her victory. She described it as a 'WOW moment' because it was unexpected.
Debande initially did not realize that she had won, but her friends in a group chat, who had been participating for over a year, noticed her Green Certificate ID. They encouraged her to check her account, where she discovered an incredible prize of Dh100,000 in her O! Millionaire wallet. This was not her first taste of success, as she had previously matched five numbers in the Grand Draw last December. Her winning strategy? She admitted to choosing numbers randomly. Moreover, Debande matched three numbers eight times, a testament to how easy it is to win at O! Millionaire.
Her inspiring message to all is a simple yet powerful one: "Who doesn't like to win? And if you don't play, you can't win. So we keep on purchasing and heading for the Grand Prize." You can learn about her winning strategy by watching the full interview here.
O! Millionaire for you and your best friends
The episode featured an engaging commercial that highlighted how O! Millionaire can be a part of watching a cricket game night with friends. No matter if you are from rival teams, you can tune in and take a break to buy Green Certificates at O! Millionaire. Who knows, in the middle of the excitement, you might win a prize of up to Dh200 million! You can watch this fun advertisement below.
The seven winning numbers for episode 75
The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants every week. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park - a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 pm in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.
On October 19, the much-anticipated draw revealed the winning number combination: 12, 18, 20, 24, 27, 38, and 44. If a participant matches all seven numbers, they have secured the grand prize of Dh87 million. If they selected the "Double the Grand Prize" option upon checkout, they can bring home up to 174 million dirhams. Participants should also check if their Green Certificate ID is C5VH NQ85 to claim their well-deserved prize worth 100,000 dirhams. There is one lucky Raffle Draw winner weekly. After the successful purchase of a Green Certificate, participants are automatically entered for this draw.
There are no limits as to the number of people who can win the Grand Prize. However, anyone can select "Secure the Grand Prize" to avoid splitting with other participants. Prizes can be checked by logging onto https://omillionaire.com/wallet.