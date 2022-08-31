Meet India's Top Women Entrepreneurs
Kajal Kejriwal is Director at Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Ltd, the country’s premier exporter and processor of natural honey.
The company was founded by her husband, but Kajal established its retail business in the Indian market and also launched the brand “Nature’s Nectar” to ensure the availability of high-quality honey to customers. A successful entrepreneur, Kajal handles the marketing and sales of the company’s rapidly-growing online retail business. Kajal has also achieved great success outside her business and has risen to become the SLP Global Expert, the Entrepreneurs Organisation’s special forum for Spouse/Life Partner. She is also a travel enthusiast, a passionate blogger, an avid foodie, and a photographer. Her life mantra is to live, love, laugh, and learn.
Preeti Chadha is the owner of a well-known enterprise, the pioneer of jewellery industry-Harnam Singh Bishan Singh Jewellers serving since 1933.The popular jewellery showroom is situated in Chandni Chowk, New Delhi. Preeti began her Entrepreneurial journey in 2001.Women are equivalent to males when it comes to starting or running a profitable business and she proved her mettle after completing a course in jewellery designing. Her sons were aged three and five, when she unabashedly balanced all responsibilities of a homemaker, a mother and an entrepreneur. With a lot of hardships and struggles she overcame all the challenges and scripted her story of a successful entrepreneur. Today, Harnam Singh Bishan Singh Jewellers is a trusted and popular jewellery showroom for its exquisite designer jewellery which symbolizes elegance. Their thriving online presence represents “timeless designs that will always be in trend.”
Jenne Suri is a certified Global Tarot card reader practicing over more than 18 years. She is widely travelled and sets a benchmark in her field providing comprehensive knowledge and uncanny predications with insights to people’s lives. Her readings have helped change multiple lives across the globe. Her readings not only involve her clients in understanding answers to their questions, but guides them to turn all concerns into positives by giving clear directions and solutions towards the right path. Her clientele is not only in India but is present globally from New York, London, Singapore, Hongkong, Thailand, Mumbai to Dubai, to name a few. Jenne is known as an eminent personality in her country and a celebrity Tarot card reader. With her knowledge of the 78 Tarot cards, she is able to understand emotions of every individual and guide them successfully.
Manvee Bansal helms Career Width, an integrated career solutions consultancy that works with students and helps them get admission to reputed national and international educational institutes. A self-made entrepreneur, she excels in understanding students’ aspirations and identifying their passions and strengths and uses her experience and knowledge set them on course for creative, productive and fulfilling career paths. She has guided hundreds of students to realise their dreams in more than 10 nations in the last 12 years. Her education spans the fields of computer science, securities investment, banking, psychology, career counselling and health coaching, which illustrates her belief in constant learning and self-growth. She also aims to create a more inclusive and student-centred education system. She is also actively associated with various social causes.
Kritika Makker Kapoor is the Director of SK-27 Gym. She started her journey as a fitness entrepreneur in 2020 in an endeavour to save lives by incorporating wellness and fitness into people’s lifestyles. The other objective was to bust the stereotype that gyms are for bodybuilding and a masculine profession. Kritika says she never felt so purposeful in life until that moment. She believes that women are blessed with the ability to multitask and the quality of perseverance, making them natural entrepreneurs. Her mantra is to make quality wellness accessible at affordable prices. She works closely with clients at every step of their wellness journey to help them achieve their goals and make wellness a part of their lifestyle. She proposed the concept of “Vitamin Me “which means 30 mins of self-care is quintessential for a healthy soul.
Khushboo Sachdev is the Managing Director of Su-vastika Systems Pvt Ltd, a fast-growing start-up working on energy storage systems. Khushboo has had a distinguished career and has delivered successful results in diverse roles. She has a natural flair for training and has trained school and college students and young professionals. She has also worked with leading Indian and international companies in various capacities. Khushboohas excellent language and communication skills and has worked closely with PR and creative agencies in the past. She has extensive experience in media relations. She is an expert in digital media marketing, and also an accomplished content creator. Khushboo has a Master’s degree in English literature and also has studied the French language.
Sangeeta Kumari is the Founder of Divine Skinsthetic, a skin, body, and hair care clinic providing medical and cosmetic treatments. The realisation that people investing in themselves are not getting the desired results is what led her to establish Divine Skinsthetic. With no experience of running a business, Sangeeta knew that launching the venture would not be easy, but she was determined to succeed. She learned on the job and learned from mistakes that happened along the way. She stuck to the philosophy that the business would thrive if they prioritise client satisfaction and ensure clients get more than “value for money” when they indulge in beauty rejuvenation. This has helped and in just four years, Divine Skinsthetic is setting new benchmarks in the industry.
Rajani was a home maker when she allowed her passion to become her purpose, and it has now become her profession. She pursued her passion for designing after her marriage and became a successful entrepreneur in no time. A guiding force for her daughter to also imbibe the knowledge of design. Rajani Kumar is the Co-founder of Homes Luxxure, a leading interior design firm. She was always passionate about interior designing, but chose to take a sabbatical to focus on her duties as a mother. As the children grew up, she realised-The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. Determinately, she went back to college and joined hands with Sameet Anand, whom she had met in college, and together they dreamed of launching their dream venture. Rajani believes good interior design does not have to necessarily come with an exorbitant price tag and this is the philosophy Homes Luxxure abides by. Her passion has made her a successful entrepreneur and Homes Luxxure the preferred interior design firm for many clients. Her daughter too has followed in her footsteps and taken up the same profession, adding to a mother’s pride.
Sameet Anand is the Co-founder of interior design firm Homes Luxxure. She completed her MBA after marriage and was encouraged by her husband Mr Rishi Anand to achieve her dreams. He’s her greatest support and strongest motivation .She and her friend and co-founder Rajani Kumar combined their skills and ideas to pursue their passion for design and launched their firm. Their tag line-“custom designs with endless elegance” is an evidence that together they have built a prominent brand. Sameet Anand got inspiration from her mother Ms Kuki Sethi who introduced her to the world of architecture and interior designing. Like it’s said, life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother. There is no greater example of a master multitasker than a working mother. Sameet is managing her children, work and home altogether wholeheartedly. Homes Luxxure offers a whole gamut of design services, be it designing a new home from scratch or remodelling an existing home, at affordable prices. Sameet and her team strive hard to provide clients with the best experience irrespective of the budget. She has become a successful entrepreneur in no time with her efforts and dedication combined with passion.
Jushika Jariwala is the Founder and CEO of Woollei, the only company in India that produces and sells luxury hand-woven woollen items. Jushika grew up in Surat, the hub of the textile industry in India. She learnt the traditional art of weaving from her family elders, which made her realise the challenges of the trade and also its unique features. While she chose a different career party initially, she eventually gravitated toward the textile industry and launched Woollei during the Covid-19 pandemic. Jushika has overcome multiple challenges to carve out a niche for Woollei and establish herself as a successful entrepreneur. She employs many women in the company and is contributing in a big way to women's empowerment by helping them become financially independent.