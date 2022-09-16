Mediclinic Middle East collaborates with Joint Commission International
The private healthcare group to become the first UAE company to embark on the HRO journey
Mediclinic Middle East has signed a contract with Joint Commission International (JCI), a global leader in healthcare patient safety and quality of care, to receive high-reliability training. High reliability in healthcare refers to patient care that is consistently excellent and safe over long periods across all services and settings. High-reliability organisation (HRO) industries include commercial aviation and nuclear power.
Mediclinic Middle East is part of Mediclinic International plc, a London Stock Exchange (LSE), a listed private healthcare group with three operating divisions in Switzerland, Southern Africa (South Africa and Namibia) and the United Arab Emirates. Mediclinic International also holds a 29.9 per cent interest in Spire Healthcare Group plc, an LSE-listed and UK-based private healthcare group.
Besides holding a strong international presence, the group is focussing on the process of becoming an HRO in healthcare involves adopting Robust Process Improvement® (RPI®) methods. RPI® is a combination of lean six sigma and change management processes to empower the workforce to achieve zero harm for patients, caregivers and staff. The benefits of high reliability include a positive impact on clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, employee engagement and financial performance.
The leadership and personnel of Mediclinic Middle East will get several seminars from JCI as part of the collaboration. The workshops will concentrate on change management techniques and tools, as well as high-reliability behaviours and fundamental structures. Additionally, JCI will offer a comprehensive, prioritised roadmap and other tactics to help the organisation move forward on its high-reliability journey once the workshops are finished for all Mediclinic Middle East facilities.
"High-reliability organisations are entities that achieve and sustain high levels of safety despite the high potential for serious harm to occur," said David Hadley, chief executive officer, Mediclinic, Middle East. "With our facilities already accredited by JCI, Mediclinic will deliver exceptional standards in this area. However, we are committed to providing the safest level of service to our patients with absolutely no exceptions. It is an extremely complex process to become a high-reliability organisation, requiring inspirational leadership and behaviour change at all levels but we are determined to sustain highly reliable patient care and be a trusted partner for all our patients' needs."
"We are pleased to collaborate with Mediclinic Middle East to help advance its mission toward high reliability," said Jean Courtney, interim president, chief executive officer and chief operating officer, JCI. “Its leadership’s commitment to improving patient safety and quality of care throughout the entire organisation is commendable. JCI looks forward to providing Mediclinic with the education, training and resources needed to help the organisation achieve its high-reliability goal to provide consistently excellent and safe care."
Mediclinic Middle East operates seven hospitals and 24 clinics with over 950 inpatient beds in the UAE.