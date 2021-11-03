Mediclinic City Hospital earns Comprehensive Stroke Centre certification for meeting standards to improve care, a first in the Middle East region
The American Stroke Association and MENASO recognise Mediclinic City Hospital’s commitment to prioritising quality care for stroke patients.
The stroke programme at Mediclinic City Hospital has been recognised by the Middle East and North Africa Stroke Organization (MENASO) and the American Stroke Association® (ASA).
A team of expert reviewers evaluated Mediclinic City Hospital for compliance with Comprehensive Stroke Centre standards and requirements including advanced imaging and treatment capabilities, 24/7 availability of specialised treatments, participation in research and staff and physicians with the unique education and competencies to care for complex stroke patients. The reviewers found the hospital met or exceeded all required standards. Comprehensive Stroke Centres must document and demonstrate how their organisation has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients.
"Worldwide, stroke is the second leading cause of death and the third leading cause of disability, but rapid, appropriate treatment is key to improving survival, minimising disability and speeding recovery times," said Suhail Al-Rukn, M.D., president of MENASO. "Comprehensive Stroke Centre certification recognises health care organisations that are committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care."
The American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, the world’s leading force for longer, healthier lives, uses its stroke certification model to assist hospitals with a framework to manage and deliver quality care by standardising and increasing the adherence to scientific guidelines and access to acute care for patients who experience a stroke.
This certification programme is based on standards developed independently and overseen by two mission-driven organisations, reflecting decades of science and clinical expertise.
"Mediclinic City Hospital is honoured to be recognised by the American Stroke Association and MENASO for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival after a stroke," said Dr. Andrew McCombe, Medical Director at Mediclinic City Hospital . “Providing consistent, evidence-based care to our patients is a priority – this certification shows our commitment to save lives and reduce disability for our patients who suffer a stroke."