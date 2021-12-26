Level Up Your Smoking Experience With Only Smoke FIRE's 24K Gold Pre-Rolls
The last decade has witnessed a rapid increase in the cannabis consumption rate. Many countries are increasingly legalizing cannabis for recreational and medicinal use, though under tight regulations. As a result, the industry is experiencing an increased market demand, with more brands coming up to "quench the thirst."
The wide array of cannabis available can be overwhelming for most consumers, making it a tough hurdle to pick an ideal strain. The cannabis industry is receiving new brands and products claiming to be the best of the best, which might not be true.
But one company, Only Smoke FIRE, popularly known as FIRE, serves cannabis enthusiasts with top products that level up to their smoking experience. Established in January 2021, FIRE was born out of a desire to create a top-tier cannabis experience that matches today's consumers' incredibly well-informed, consciously curated lifestyles. It's also anchored on a simple philosophy: the good life deserves a good smoke. Therefore, FIRE continuously evolves, bringing forth a luxury line of natural products and elevated experiences, from premium pre-rolls and high-end flowers to events.
Through constant innovation, creative design, and unparalleled quality, their high-end studio cannabis continuously evolves with the community and redefines what it means to live, breathe, and smoke FIRE. FIRE is the first cannabis brand that conducts itself similarly to other industries with luxury and prestige. Its reputation and commitment to the craft are embodied with its flagship product, the 24K gold pre-roll, filled with premium top-tier indoor cannabis. A trendsetter in the industry, FIRE is the first brand to successfully incorporate 24K gold papers that consistently pass-heavy metal testing after spending over nine months researching and developing them.
Even though their cannabis products are only sold within California, the FIRE brand, lifestyle, and merchandise are recognized across the entire country. They are also deeply rooted in the entertainment, music, and fashion industries, as shown through their extended family and network of clients. This list includes Big Sean, Tory Lanez, YG, Hit-Boy, Kaash Paige, Tyla Yaweh, Charly Jordan, Tana Mongeau, G-Eazy, Blxst, Gunna, PARTYNEXTDOOR, A-Boogie, Coi Leray, SmokePurpp, Swae Lee, and many more.
Since its launch, the FIRE team has held countless great events to celebrate milestones and provide the whole FIRE family with unparalleled experiences, from mansions in the hills of LA to full city takeovers on the streets of South Beach Miami. Some headlining performers they have had include G-Eazy, Tory Lanez, Gunna, YG, Lil TJay, just to name a few.
Consistency is one of the biggest downfalls for cannabis brands. By being vertically integrated with five indoor cultivations in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, FIRE can have full control over their supply chain and guarantee their consumers a consistent product and quality smoke, harvest after harvest.
In the next few months, the FIRE brand sees itself continuing to revolutionize each category in the cannabis industry, from pre-rolls and flowers to concentrates and edibles. They plan on developing more ways to enjoy the highest quality FIRE from the actual product and luxe packaging to make it accessible to all.