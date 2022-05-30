Jovee serves as an iconic restaurant for casual dining in Dubai
It offers panoramic views of the Dubai Fountains and Burj Khalifa.
It is so astounding to know and learn about all those brands and businesses that leave no stone unturned to elevate the experiences of the people they serve or cater to. These brands and businesses, be it from any industry, also ensure to provide the best services/products in their niche and deliver on their promises to make their way to the top in their respective industries. To be able to do that in the F&B sector today and that too in Dubai, which is known for the best infrastructure, properties, restaurants, hotels, and much more across the world, can prove to be trickier and quite challenging, but there are a few rare and incredible brands that have done even that in the industry and made their mark. One such rising restaurant making its name prominent in Dubai is Jovee, by an Indian entrepreneur named Vandana Goenka.
Vandana Goenka hails from Kolkata and now serves as one of the finest young entrepreneurs in Dubai, the UAE, with her one-of-a-kind restaurant named Jovee, known for mesmerizing food lovers with its mouth-watering European and Japanese cuisine. Speaking more about his F&B outlet, the young entrepreneur says that Jovee has been created keeping in mind the natural royal vibe of Dubai. It is today one of the most sought-after places for casual dining, where people can eat, drink and chill.
Jovee's delectable menu includes different appealing and tasty dishes from Europe and Japan, but the best part about the outlet is its location, where people can enjoy their tempting food while enjoying panoramic views of the Dubai Fountains and Burj Khalifa. The much-talked-about restaurant offers food lovers the best drinks, food, and hookahs. Mixologist Shatbhi Basu, food Master chef Sheikh Arif Ahmed and Vandana Goenka are giving best food and place to all the Dubai people who wants to have some great time.
Jovee (@jovee.dubai) is one of those rare places that offers everything: the best food, the best view, the best vibe, and overall the best dining experience.