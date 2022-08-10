India's Top Nutritionists and their contribution to the industry
Deepta Nagpal is a clinical dietitian with a specialisation in dietetics, health and nutrition with a high-profile client base. M.Sc in Food & Nutrition, she is a University double gold medalist.She has served as the diet counsellor to former President of India Late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. She has also counselled international athletes, senior army officers, and national-level table tennis players.Besides being health, nutrition, and wellness enthusiast, Dt Nagpal is also a chronic disorder specialist. She has gained rich experience working as a dietitian and nutritionist in referral Indian hospitals like AIIMS-New Delhi, PGIMER-Chandigarh, and Army R&R Hospital.Currently based in Croatia, Europe, Dt Nagpal works as a speciality clinical dietitian. Her diet plans include Ayurvedic and macrobiotic diet principles. Her venture ‘Beyond Kilos & Inches', which she manages single-handedly, is not only about weight management but also helps her clients and their families lead healthy life.
Avantii Deshpaande has several feathers on her cap. She is a nutritionist, author, speaker and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience and served over 10000+ clients. She holds a Master's degree in food science and nutrition, with additional qualifications as a nutrigenomic counsellor and gut microbiome specialist.Besides being associated with the industry as a food technologist for 10 years, Avantii has also served as faculty member in various nutrition and food tech colleges.Currently, she has a private practice as a consultant nutritionist with a specialisation in treatment of PCOS, diabetes and gut health. She also provides a wide range of services in corporate wellness, recipe, menu analysis and product development. Her clients belong to various verticals like pharma, education, catering, gym and fitness, and NGOs. Avantii Deshpaande is the founder of an e-store providing healthy food products. Her recipe book 'Learn the Art to Eat Smart' was launched recently. She has also been honoured with the Women Achievers of Pune Award 2020.
Dietitian Himanshu Rai is the founder and chief dietitian of the New Delhi-based brand 'ThinkYou'. An M.S. in Nutritional Sciences, he has over 15 years of work experience. He is a life member of the Indian Dietetic Association and a member of the Singapore Nutrition and Dietetics Association.ThinkYou offers diet-related solutions for weight management, diabetes control, sports nutrition, muscle-building, kids’ diet, and many others. Their diet plans are scientific, nutritious and customised, besides being mouth-watering and easy to follow and cook. ThinkYou has provided services to over 55,000 clients in India and overseas, and offers consultations in person as well as online.Dt Himanshu Rai's expertise has been further enriched by his work with international nutrition brands such as GNC, MET-Rx, Nature’s Bounty, Solgar, Ester-C, Osteobiflex and Pure Protein. Alongside his practice, Dt Rai also writes health-related articles for different publications and speaks on diet issues on different news channels.
Archana Batra is a dietitian, physiotherapist, certified diabetes educator, and founder of Archana Batra's Diet Clinic. Being one of the best nutritionist in India, she has an experience of more than 13 years in nutrition and diet counselling and specializes in weight management diets and diets related to metabolic syndromes like diabetes, high cholesterol levels, and hypertension.She completed her Bachelor’s in physiotherapy and holds a PG diploma in dietetics. She has also completed many certificate courses from reputed Indian and international institutes.Dt. Archana believes that a healthy diet can help prevent many lifestyle-related disorders, and healthy eating practices can help lose weight. This is the principle she abides by when developing personalized diet plans for clients. Her focus is not just limited to weight management but improving overall health through food and nutrition. She was associated with leading hospitals before launching her own venture.
Dr. Ridhima Khamesra is a dietician and founder of diet solutions , which has centres across Udaipur and Ahmedabad. She designs unique weight loss and therapeutic programs to sustain and assist patients in achieving goals related to weight or medical issues.Dr. Ridhima specialises in providing treatments related to nutritional deficiencies, weight loss and weight gain, paediatric nutrition, medical ailments and women’s issues, among others.She comes up with customised diet plans to assist clients in health management and achieving health goals without any fad diets or supplements. The diet plans are based on personal lifestyles, medical history, health goals, and fitness levels.A winner of several prestigious awards and coveted awards, Dr. Ridhima believes every person has different challenges when it comes to their health goals. Her client base includes people from all walks of life. She believes in promoting good dietary health and treating nutritional problems with practical but scientific advice about food choices, lifestyles, and healthy living.She is a guest columnist in esteemed newspapers, panelist in health based TV shows and a celebrity speaker.
Sapna Narang, the founder of ‘Balanced Bites by Sapna Narang', has a unique approach to physical wellness. A former national-level weightlifter, she combines her education and experience in sports to help clients get optimal results through well-planned diets. Her diet plans not only ensure that clients get the desired body, but also take into consideration their urges and needs.Besides holding a diploma in nutrition, diet and health management, she has studied Vedic and Ayurvedic nutrition. She has also undertaken several short-term courses in the field of nutrition and fitness, with a specialisation in sports nutrition, PCOD, and diabetes.Sapna Narang's contribution to the field of nutrition has been recognised by renowned magazines. She has received the best nutritionist award (Powerful Women’s Award) by The Crazy Tales Magazine, besides state medals and certifications. She also has two silver medals in weightlifting in National Bench Press and Deadlift Championship.
Sakshi Kohli is a nutritionist at Health Triks. A specialist in nutritional therapy and dietary education, she has been serving clients for a decade now and has helped thousands achieve their health goals. Her forte is the reversal of diseases like diabetes and hypertension, and conditions like obesity.Dt Sakshi is also a professional Health Coach and Diabetes Educator, and someone who is highly passionate about health, nutrition, and happiness.Over the years, the practice at Health Triks has grown tremendously, but its focus and commitment to helping people lose weight, identify food sensitivities, and improve immunity and nutrition through proper meal plans, counselling, and advice, has remained consistent. Unsurprisingly, she has a long list of satisfied clients who come from different backgrounds and strata. Dt Sakshi runs a couple of clinics and is committed to helping more people manage their health better through a mix of nutrition, lifestyle changes, and a positive outlook.
Shreya Katyal’s Diets & More has emerged as the one-stop solution for all fitness & health concerns.Currently based in Dubai, and a practitioner for the last eight years, she has made her mark in the field of nutrition and fitness in a very short span of time.Dt Katyal's USP is her philosophy that all food is good food and that one can lose weight even while eating everything. She pays minute attention to clients’ requirements, lifestyles and eating habits before preparing customised diet plans that enable them to achieve their dream body and fitness goals. She takes keen interest in understanding the food psychology of her clients and comes up with plans best suited to their requirements! She specialises in weight management, diabetes control, cholesterol management, thyroid imbalance, PCOS as well as detox, IBS, keto diet and intermittent fasting plans. Her diet plans do not require clients to give up their favourite foods, making it easier and enjoyable for them to stick to them.Her Belief is that Diet should be in sync with your lifestyle, to be able to see changes, and most importantly, to sustain the results for longterm!
Dietitian Shruti Jindal Jain is the founder of Nutri-Home which was started out of her keen interest in food, nutrition, and staying fit. A certified nutritionist from VLCC Institute, her area of expertise includes gut metabolism, sustainable weight loss diet, diabetes control, and curing irritable bowel syndrome.Dt Shruti’s main focus is not just restricted to clients’ weight loss, but improvement in their physical as well as mental health. Since human bodies are different, their needs when it comes to diet and nutrition are also different.She believes that nutrition affects lifestyle in many ways including sleep, fitness, and mental health, and is thus a critical aspect of health and development.In her opinion, eating well does not have to be complicated, and one simply needs to follow expert advice and eat a balanced diet for a better life. It is never too late or too early to make healthy dietary changes, manage weight, and feel better, she says.
Geetika Bajaj has carved a niche for herself in the field of diet and nutrition and is one of the most well-known nutritionists in the national capital. She has also worked with thousands of clients in the UK, UAE, US, Germany, Canada, and other countries with excellent results. She believes in feeding the human cells with functional foods and precise nutrition and prioritises reversing metabolic disorders along with reducing weight. She has successfully reversed thyroid, PCOS, BP, cholesterol, and migraine among many clients. Geetika's recommended diet and nutrition plans boost metabolism, balance hormones, help in losing fat weight and gaining muscle mass, and attaining good physical health. She also focuses on the mental and emotional well-being of clients. What also differentiates her is that she not only focuses on counting calories but the inclusion of essential vitamins and minerals in the daily diet. She also helps clients develop a stronger understanding of nutrition in their lives.