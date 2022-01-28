Indian National Award Winner, Banglan joins Huckster as Head Of Productions, Dubai - U.A.E.
Dubai
Having acclaimed great award titles in the Indian film industry, the most significant being the Indian National Film Award, Banglan has constantly remained humble and grounded by having his art and talent do the talking.
His dedication and skills make him stand out as an artist. But these skills go beyond films. By applying his craft to Ad production and designs, he has worked on multiple international advertisement projects and films in his career.
Aesthetics and designs are keen to every eye; from possessing the raw talent and ability to visualize and recreate eras for period films to creating/developing and producing unique Ad concepts and campaigns, all portrayed by Banglan proves his work to be incredible and unmatched for.
As an individual, he connected with the visions of Huckster Productions, to work towards sustainability while highlighting and innovating the future of production and art. As Head of Productions, he aims to do more for the Film and Media Industry and the undiscovered talent in the future while working greener and cleaner.
Keep yourself updated on Huckster Productions
website - www.hucksterproduction.com or follow @huckstermena on Instagram.