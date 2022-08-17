IBAT Battle Infinity to commemorate the launch on PANCAKESWAP with Irfan Pathan & Urvashi Rautela.
IBAT is one of the cryptocurrency tokens with the fastest rate of growth, and it competes with well-known ones like Axis Infinity, Sandbox, etc. Battle Infinity is a superior alternative to the earlier, less efficient coins. IBAT is soaring to capitalise on its popularity among investors and players alike by offering six different products that are already gaining traction and are also accessible as NFTs.
Due to the IBAT Metaverse token's oversubscription, the 90-day IBAT presales only lasted 25 days. IBAT has experienced a surge in market excitement as a result of this response from investors and participants alike. This very crypto token out of many exchanges to be placed on, is to first launched on PANCAKESWAP exchange on 17th August 2022.
The co-founder Suresh Joshi has already established and prepared his team for the launch. The launch party is organised to mark the historical event. The party boasts the presence of imminent celebrities from the sports and Entertainment world. Cricketer Irfan Pathan and Miss Universe Urvashi Rautela would mark their presence to share the success of the achievement.
The whole team behind Battle Infinity IBAT is Indian and the company hails from India itself. Its much talk of the town that Indians are piercing the Crypto markets like pro, with may examples like GanderCoin, Matic, etc.
The key to utilising all of Battle Infinity‘s features, removing all obstacles between the gaming platform and the Metaverse, and integrating them all to create a barrier-free, seamless ecosystem which makes IBAT one of the best altcoins to purchase in 2022.
By integrating gaming with the metaverse and blockchain, making it completely decentralised, giving users and creators true ownership, and offering a safe and limitless immersive experience, "Our vision is to bring a new revolution to the traditional world of Fantasy Gaming “, quotes Suresh The telegram link is the best place to get more details on IBAT.
The mega party has created a sign of celebrations in the crypto world with the attendees from glamor and sports alike giving an edge to IBAT to soar further!