How to shop for a Laptop wisely without burning money this discount season.
Whether you are a gamer, content creator, freelancer working on your own projects or a student, you will always need a reliable and powerful laptop by your side that handles your workload without any let downs. We’ve all been there when finishing up an important project, a content or an assignment then suddenly the laptop freezes causing the loss of the entire work, and your precious time or if you’re a gamer for sure you’ve faced issues of stutters, having lower FPS against your opponent, not having the best or realistic image quality, or your gaming platform crashing in the middle of the game. Well, now you do not need to worry about similar situations, with the worlds most powerful laptops in the markets powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX, which can handle it all without letting you down.
NVIDIA powers the world’s fastest laptops for gamers and creators, all made possible by award-winning GeForce RTX GPUs - and our favorite GeForce RTX laptops, are the ultimate powerhouses with the fastest performance and most realistic graphics.
If you are shopping for a laptop, don’t only consider the price tag as underspending can end up costing you more in the long run if you don't get what you need the first time around. Beside the price tag, you always also need to consider the features, performance, and technologies the laptop offers.
To begin with you need to ensure to invest on a laptop with a GeForce RTX GPU - some of the benefits GeForce RTX GPUs delivers to a Gamer are: offering the most hyper-realistic visuals with high resolution details with "RayTracing" technology, delivering the "highest FPS" for competitive gaming, reducing latency with "Reflex Technology", and further reducing stutter maximizing the game performance and improving image quality using DLSS technology - and from a creator’s perspective, NVIDIA Studio Ready laptops with GeForce RTX GPUs, help creators work faster and smarter as they are purposely designed with specs optimized for their apps and workflows, not to mention additional features like NVIDIA Broadcast, and RTX voice for streamers, and many more.
NVIDIA Studio laptops are specially designed for creators. They use Artificial intelligence to reduce tedious tasks, boost performance, supercharge apps, and give you more time to do what you love. So whether you’re editing videos, streaming, gaming, or doing homework, Studio laptops elevate everything you do. You can learn more by clicking HERE.
Max-Q means every aspect of the laptop has been optimised for power, performance, and quiet operation all boosting efficiency. All of this translates into laptops being thinner, lighter, faster, quieter, with much longer battery life making them ideal for students.
By now you've probably realized that you only need a GeForce RTX laptop to have the best and the most reliable experience for studies, creating, and high-performance gaming meaning you don’t need to invest in multiple devices for playing game, school, and creating.
- DLSS - Which is like adrenaline shot to gamer's frame rates - boosting gamers performance or FPS by up to 2x without compromising the image quality - all using AI. Click HERE if you’d like to learn more.
- Dynamic Boost - boosting performance by Up to 16% , again powered by AI
- Accelerated Creators Apps - enabling creators create faster & smarter. There are more than 70+ TOP AI powered creator apps such as Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, AutoCAD, Lightroom, Davinci. etc.
- AI Powering Video Conferencing - Background noise and echo removals, background removals, and more features facilitating streamers or students with their online classes. Click HERE to learn more.
There are many more advanced features like REFLEX for reducing gamer's system latency leading to more chance of winning the game, and GeForce Experience providing game optimization by one click. Trust me there are more but we’ll stop here as we've already said a lot.
This holiday season gift yourself or your family a well-deserved laptop upgrade. Explore incredible offers on GeForce gaming laptops, any of these laptops will be worth the price tag, as GeForce RTX laptops are future proof and multipurpose, plus a great investment long term, as you do not have to invest on multiple devices for different purposes or needs, or purchasing a newer device every year, or spending high amounts on console games.
We have gathered a list of some of the offers running by Virgin Mega Store & Amazon, so you can be sure you are picking up the best laptop deals out there this week.