How POC Founders Jean-Sebastien and Jean-Jeremie Siow Built SUITABLEE
SUITABLEE is one of the top fashion brands that is making affordable custom suits by combining the latest technologies with the art of tailoring. Its suit-making process marries two elements: artificial intelligence algorithms and the art of old-school tailoring. The result is the ability to provide gorgeous, custom suits perfectly tailored to the customer’s specifications, and most importantly, are affordable.
SUITABLEE was founded in 2015 by Jean-Sebastien Siow and Jean-Jeremie Siow. The two come from humble beginnings, and they started with no office or a webpage to showcase their products. They were typically nobodies in the fashion industry, with no connection or prior industry experience. The two say they did not have any fancy grants and start-up money but managed to get everything rolling. They counted on their unrivaled work ethic, background, and passion. The idea was to combine old-school tailoring with technology while making their products accessible and affordable.
Like any business, the biggest challenge was getting people to purchase their products online, especially when it involved spending upwards of $500 per order. They didn't yet have a brand nor any practical method that made purchasing easy. This is why so much time was invested in technology to facilitate the process and make the ordering, design, and measurement process seamless while guaranteeing a perfect fit.
Jean-Sebastien and Jean-Jeremie found it very difficult to gain acceptance, given their cultural background. They grew up with math and science being core values, and fashion was never even given a thought and they couldn't imagine starting a traditional fashion company. Being able to marry science and fashion allowed them to justify being in the menswear industry among their cultural peers.
So, here they are today - two engineers launching into the large world of custom suits. They are the face behind the first and only AI-enabled custom suits company to have simplified the measuring process for customers who can provide the measurements and order a suit online from their homes. Their one-of-a-kind automatic sizing technology generates custom garment patterns derived from a wealth of data from thousands of body scans of their local customers. All customers have to do is answer 12 simple questions. This measuring precision has registered only 10% of online sales requiring minor adjustments.
In addition, Jean-Sebastien and Jean-Jeremie are the minds behind the production that created the first and only online custom suits company to achieve the production speed of shipping customer orders within seven business days of orders being placed. This is achieved through digitized patterning and streamlined supply chains.
From a revenue perspective, the goal is to scale SUITABLEE to be among the top online custom suit providers by 2025. The duo share a dream to create an internationally known brand that makes custom suits accessible to the average person. Jean-Sebastien's and Jean-Jeremie's thirst for entrepreneurship doesn't stop there. They see the company having other entrepreneurial revenue streams in different industries. Part of their expansion plan is to leverage the power of e-Commerce and create more profitable ventures.