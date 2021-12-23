How Dylan Morgan Is Paving the Way for Other Cannabis Influencers
Recent years have witnessed increased cannabis awareness, with more people accepting the recreational and medicinal uses of the plant.
This has resulted in a boom in the cannabis industry, with thousands of players diving into the sector to make the most out of it. New cannabis farmers, producers, and entrepreneurs have all teamed up to satisfy the increasing demand.
But being a technology-driven world, social media has also become an essential player in the industry. It plays a significant role in marketing and awareness, more so on the plant’s medicinal benefits. Many brands and companies in the cannabis industry prefer social media marketing as they can easily reach a target market and receive immediate feedback they can build on to improve their strains or services.
As a result, cannabis influencers have become an integral part of any marketing campaign as they already have an established target market. Influencers are very effective in introducing a new product to a target group, as they can create spot-on content that sends the "message home.” Though they can be effective with their marketing plans, there are fewer cannabis influencers than the market needs.
Dylan Morgan, an established cannabis influencer, takes note of the shortage and encourages others to venture into the space as there are more opportunities up for grabs. Dylan also points out many things that discourage social media influencers from engaging in cannabis-related projects.
Firstly, it might be because marijuana is still not accepted throughout the world, so it's not always easy to grow its markets as it’s often judged heavily. Most influencers might choose to stay away from the plant for personal reasons or to protect their brands from stereotyping. Also, making content without violating any social media guidelines can be challenging. This leaves a lot of room for your content to possibly be deleted.
As you all know, cannabis is not legal everywhere in the world. Therefore, it's technically wrong to create and share this type of content in states where marijuana is not legal.
"So when I first started Instagram, it was all the way legal where I was living, so a lot of my content was made in legal states and venues and events, which makes it hard when you're trying to make a living doing something that is legal in half the states in your country then the other states don't recognize that," explains Dylan.
Dylan has managed to overcome some of these challenges and obstacles by being a positive member of the community and never denying information to people wanting to learn. He also makes engaging videos that pique people’s interests. Spreading the positivity and benefits of the plant while still showing the fun side that people enjoy behind closed doors has also worked in his favor. He also encourages other influencers to be proud of what they stand up for and believe in.
Dylan also believes that things will get better as he moves forward over the years.
"I see myself with a lot more followers that are engaged with me among all my platforms. I tend to drop a late-night stoner food page to give my followers recipes since I post a lot of food that’s gotten a lot of positive feedback," adds Dylan.