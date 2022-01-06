How Barbara Majeski Turned a Near-Death Experience into a Second Chance
The real purpose in life is to find meaning in it. Many people are often swayed by others' opinions or are deep in self-doubt before they truly discover their inner selves.
Living a good life is as important as living life, but many people wait until their mortality hits them to find their purpose in life. Something like this happened to Barbara Majeski as well. After seeing death up close, she realized the value of life. Today, Barbara is a lifestyle expert and TV personality helping people live their best lives with purpose, style, and adventure.
Her life has felt stuck for 12 years. She was often weighed down by other people’s opinions and suffered from self-doubt. As a mother of 3 children, Barbara was a committed stay-at-home mom until a series of incidents turned her life upside down. In 2016, Barbara was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. During the same time, Barbara was dealing with the legal separation from her husband. These setbacks in life made her realize what a precious gift life is and that it should not be wasted by living according to societal standards.
After 6 months of chemotherapy and her divorce, Barbara pivoted her life positively. She sold her wedding ring and hired a mentor to help her learn the ins and outs of the media industry. In her 20s, Barbara started her career in the sales industry, specializing in cold calling. She also founded a direct sales company and trained several teams across the US to scale up their careers. The company she founded has now become the largest direct sales company in America. Barbara has always been a self-made independent woman who lost her life’s purpose through various life circumstances.
After healing, Barbara started her second shot in life with renewed vigor. With no experience or knowledge of media, she became a renowned media personality overnight. Barbara is known for her brand as “The Curator of the Good Life.” Through this platform, she helps people live their best lives, overcoming their personal challenges. She uses her real-life experience to test, find, and share the most practical ways to help people deal with their problems and find a purpose in life to live happily.
To her, helping people live a good life is now her life’s purpose. She believes everyone has their own lifestyle, and that should not be disturbed by any means. Barbara also feels the necessity of life adventures. According to her, adventures happen when people decide to move out of their comfort zone to explore something new. That's how they add a zing to their lives, making it even better.
Barbara appears weekly on various media outlets like the TODAY Show, Inside Edition, Good Day New York, NY live, Chicago The Jam, and Houston Daily. Her show has garnered loads of positive attention from people globally. She feels people above the age of 40 need her guidance more to renew or rediscover the purpose of their lives.
Barbara loves her job and has dedicated the rest of her life to helping people live the good life. Going forward, she is planning to author a book on the same topic to take her message to more people around the world.