House of Colour bring premier British paints to the UAE
The company is now the official distributor for Mylands Paints in the UAE
House of Colour, the UAE-based company specialising in superior quality and captivating colour palettes, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with Mylands Paints, Britain's oldest family-owned and run paint and polishes manufacturer in the UK. This exciting collaboration makes House of Colour the official distributor for Mylands Paints' curated collection of top-quality paints, crafted using traditional techniques with rare earth pigments and resins, to discerning customers in the UAE.
"At House of Colour, we believe that colour plays a pivotal role in transforming spaces and evoking emotions. We are thrilled to be the exclusive distributor of Mylands Paints in the UAE, offering our customers a broad range of finishes that suit every application. Mylands Paints' dedication to traditional techniques and its thoughtful curation of colour collections align perfectly with our vision to provide premium interior design solutions," said Sergei Samarkina, CEO of House of Colour.
The UAE's paint industry has experienced robust growth over the past decade, driven by expanding infrastructure projects, a thriving real estate sector, and an increasing focus on interior design and aesthetics. Studies suggest that the paints and coatings market is expected to reach over $770 million by the end of this year in addition to registering a CAGR of more than three per cent during the forecast period (2023-2028). Additionally, the global paint and coating industry is projected to reach $278.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7 per cent.
"Mylands Paints are not only visually captivating but also highly durable, ensuring they are well-suited for both interior and exterior applications in the UAE, withstanding the region's diverse climatic conditions. House of Colour's partnership with Mylands Paints represents a significant step forward in the UAE's interior design and décor market, offering customers access to premium paint solutions that elevate their living spaces and creative projects," said Maria Samarkina, marketing director of House of Colour.
With a legacy dating back to 1884, Mylands Paints brings over a century of expertise and craftsmanship to the UAE market, offering a diverse range of finishes that cater to every application. The company has earned a reputation for its exceptional craftsmanship and exquisite colour palettes, making it the go-to choice for homeowners, interior designers, and professionals in the creative industry.
"Mylands Paints' timeless colours and exceptional craftsmanship have been enriching spaces worldwide for over a century. We are excited to partner with Mylands Paints, a company that shares our passion for elevating interior design through the power of colour. Together, we look forward to bringing a world of premium paint solutions to discerning customers in the UAE, transforming their spaces and sparking creativity," said Haresh Dudani, sales and marketing manager of House of Colour.
One of the key highlights of Mylands Paints is their unwavering commitment to offering a wide range of colours. The company has carefully curated three core collections. These include Colours of London, an exquisite palette of 170 timeless colours suitable for interior, exterior wood and metal paint applications, catering to a wide range of design preferences and styles. Some of the most popular colours in this category include shades such as marble matt, wood and metal matt, wood and metal eggshell, and wood and metal gloss. In addition, the greys and neutral feature 24 elegant colours that add sophistication and versatility to any space, providing a contemporary and chic design aesthetic. Lastly, its film, television, and theatre collection is a curated selection of 20 colours specifically designed for professionals in the creative industry, meeting the unique demands of set designs and artistic visions.
Mylands Paints is fast expanding in the Middle East by building strong partnerships with leading industry players such as House of Colour.