HONOR to Expand Its Global Presence with the Launch of Flagship HONOR Magic4 Series at MWC 2022
Ahead of MWC 2022, we are pleased to reveal that HONOR will be officially unveiling its all-new premium flagship smartphone, the HONOR Magic4 Series at a launch event in Barcelona on 28 February.
2021 was an exciting new chapter for HONOR with our successful global launch of HONOR 50 in more than 40 markets. And 2022 is already off to a great start. We began the year with the debut of our very first foldable flagship Magic V in China, which features an iconic design and breakthrough innovations for this novel category. According to the latest data from Counterpoint Research, HONOR recorded an impressive start to 2022 with strong growth momentum. The report also highlighted HONOR's outstanding performance in China in Q4.
With the upcoming launch of our HONOR Magic4 series at MWC - the newest member of our Magic flagship series that's full of features that will unleash the Power of Magic, we hope to bring you more surprises. More information about the upcoming HONOR Magic4 Series will be available in due course.