Fitness Expert Nawaz Shaikh Helps Business Tycoons And Leaders To Optimize Their Lifestyle And Mental Health
As we all know, health is the real wealth, and Nawaz Shaikh, Founder of Fitx Transformation, which consists of a team of fitness experts are, helping business leaders across the globe to become mentally & physically fit with the proper scaling of wealth indirectly through the coaching program.
Nawaz understands that a daily routine of an entrepreneur is always filled with hectic work schedules, constant meetings, discussions &responsibility to take their startup towards success which keeps the entrepreneurs so engaged that they fail to give enough attention to their fitness & health. More importantly, they deal with immense stress & anxiety, causing diseases like PCOD, Thyroid, diabetes and heart attacks.
Nawaz has worked with more than 5000+ business leaders and entrepreneurs, and the number one issue everyone complained about was "I don't have much time", but being an entrepreneur himself, he is aware and relates extremely well with the requirements and conditions of this issue. This is where his expertise lies. Nawaz Shaikh& his FITX Transformation team give one-on-one online fitness consultations and help individuals choose the right diet & workout routine that will enhance the balancing of hormones and improve mental health, leading to a more active lifestyle. As a result, more energy to run the business to greater heights. Success is only when you constantly feel motivated & Nawaz is that motivation behind it.
- Nawaz & his team of experts prepare customized diet plans for each. Every person has their unique body composition and Hormonal regulations.
- Nawaz & his team believe in open and clear communications for efficiency and transparency. His team has to find out their basic physical attributes if they have any dietary restrictions, their energy expenditure limit, their lifestyle & workload
E.g., In some cases, supplementation is needed for the client. Especially for vegetarians, we suggest them to have whey protein.
Then many of our male clients need to optimize their sleep patterns for weight reduction, so we use natural herbs like Ashwagandha to improve their circadian system, sleep, recovery, and testosterone levels. (all under the expertise and guidance of his in-house Nutrition doctor)
- Nawaz & his team work on their mindset to make fitness one of the priorities, too, by simply analyzing the client's routine to see what can be easily eliminated or adjusted so they can create a good space for getting those meals in along with a quick refreshing workout
- His plan improves the overall harmony of one's body, mind, and fractal. With this harmony, his clientele are prepared, resilient, charged up, balanced, & empowered
- He also focuses on increasing their physical capability. The owners are always on the run, working hard, and they need strength
- He boosts their Mind Mechanism with constant support and encouragement of regular exercises as it boosts the mind processes, activates neural connection, increases signal strength, increases memory, and keeps the overall brain & mind healthy. This helps them in apt decision making
- His programs are designed to reduce stress, giving a clean approach to their business goals. Their cortisol levels are regulated beautifully on the graphs & all of this is tracked down by his team.
- Nawaz ensures all his clients are confident at the end of the day. Reduced weight and a correct lifestyle that includes eating and sleeping correctly make them confident to go out worldwide and grow their business. Improved looks is a parameter for increased confidence & increased confidence is for an increase in business
- Nawaz's programmes are for the long term. It includes guiding them to prevent any chronic or acute diseases which or which not run in their family
- Consistent is the key. True! This is why he & his team work on acquiring at least 70 to 80% consistency weekly for an individual.
Techniques used by Nawaz have been doing wonders and have been showing surprising results to the entrepreneurs.