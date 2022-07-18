Expanding TCE Arabia, CEO Mudassir Mandviwala announces collaborations in Saudi, Qatar, and, UAE
Moving towards its planned goals, The Crazy Entrepreneur is moving forward on its global expansion plans with spreading reach in West Asia.
TCE launched its Arabia operations in 2022. After a stellar year in digital and influencer marketing in India, TCE plans to expand to West Asian markets working with clientele which is to include the region’s promising digital influencers. The westward expansion is in tandem with TCE’s launch in the US, and the UK. The company is eyeing west Asia for Q3 and Q4.
To take the next step in this uphill journey, TCE is collaborating with leading brands. Their special focus is on digital workspace countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE. The company plans to work on all fronts including digital marketing, social media marketing, influencer marketing, and providing digital solutions to their clients.
Ecstatic about the expansion of TCE Arabia, Founder and CEO Mudassir Mandviwala said, “We launched TCE Arabia and ventured into the GCC’s large markets this year and the way it has grown gives high hopes to the TCE family. We are planning to expand on a 360-degree front and paving way for a larger presence of not just TCE but an Indian business presence in the region. Our Arabia operations started with collaborations with 20 startups and now we are working towards leading brands and social media influencers in the region. TCE Arabia will be significant and integral to the growth of the overall Indian and global operations of the firm." Commenting on the hassles of expansion, Mudassir extended his regards to Dubai authorities for their support and cooperation. “Dubai authorities have lent us their support and understanding throughout the process and for that, we would like to extend warm regards to everyone especially Lieutenant Colonel of Dubai, Mr. Masoud Alhammad on behalf of the TCE global family. He was pivotal in a smooth launch for us."
The company launched Arabia operations with collaborations with 20 startups in curating their digital presence and creating their marketing base. In addition to this, TCE also ventured into providing software solutions thus becoming 360 digital marketing providers. The fundamental aim behind this venture was and remains to create solid digital marketing for these startups alongside setting up their entire ecosystem. By bringing software solutions into the foray of the services TCE provides, it helped its clients build their independent platforms in the GCC region.