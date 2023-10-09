Entrepreneur Roman Sledziejowski on Success Angels Foundation
The foundation was born out of a desire to give back and make a meaningful impact on communities
Roman Sledziejowski, a Polish-born American entrepreneur, embarked on his professional journey in New York City. At the age of 17, he began working part-time at Salomon Smith Barney, a Member of Travelers Group, while completing his high school education. By the time he turned 18, Roman became the youngest National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) licensed stockbroker in the US, working full time as an investment associate at Smith Barney, a Member of Citigroup.
In 2002, Roman joined Prudential Securities in New York City as a vice president of Investments, later earning a promotion to first vice president of Investments in 2004. At the age of 25, he assumed the role of senior vice president and investment officer at Wachovia Securities, one of the US’ largest investment firms.
Alongside his financial career, Roman ventured into personal investments, focusing on multi-family rental properties in various states from 2004 to 2009.
In 2006, Roman founded Innovest Holdings, a New York City-based financial holding company. The company operated through several subsidiaries, including TWS Financial, LLC, TradeWallStreet.com, TWS Investment Partners, LLC, and TWS Capital Partners, LLC, serving a range of financial services.
In 2007, he co-founded MyPlace Development, Sp. Z o.o., a real estate development company based in Poznan, Poland, and later sold his interest in the company in 2009.
In 2013, Roman Sledziejowski Co-Founded Savant Strategies, an international management consulting firm primarily serving middle-market companies in Latin America, Europe, and South Africa. In 2021, he assumed the role of vice chairman at Savant Strategies, continuing his career in finance and consultancy.
We had the opportunity to sit down with Roman Sledziejowski and discuss the mission and vision of the Success Angels Foundation. He shared with us the goals of the foundation, the challenges faced by entrepreneurs in economically disadvantaged communities, and how mentorship and resources can drive economic growth and prosperity in these areas. He also shared his personal journey and the experiences that inspired him to give back to those who need it most.
Can you tell us more about what inspired you to create the Success Angels Foundation?
The Success Angels Foundation was born out of a desire to give back and make a meaningful impact on communities that have been historically underserved. I've personally experienced the challenges of entrepreneurship and the importance of mentorship and resources in achieving success. I wanted to create a platform where successful entrepreneurs could share their experiences and expertise to help others in economically disadvantaged communities.
What is the primary objective of the Success Angels Foundation?
The Success Angels Foundation aims to provide education and mentorship from successful entrepreneurs to underserved communities in the US We want to empower individuals in these communities with the knowledge and skills they need to start and grow their businesses. Ultimately, our goal is to create jobs, improve economic outcomes, and foster entrepreneurship in these areas.
Could you tell us more about the communities you're targeting with this initiative?
The communities of concern for us are those that have faced historical neglect in policymaking, bear a disproportionate health and environmental burden, lack proper educational infrastructure, are vulnerable to climate change impacts due to limited resources, and are adversely affected by rising housing costs. These communities often experience displacement and limited opportunities for growth, which is why we're focusing on them.
Your personal journey from being an immigrant to achieving success in the business world is impressive. How has your own background influenced your commitment to this cause?
My background has played a significant role in my commitment to the Success Angels Foundation. I came to the US as an immigrant from Poland, and I've experienced firsthand the challenges and opportunities that come with such a journey. I was fortunate to receive chances and opportunities from others, and I firmly believe in paying it forward. It's essential to provide support and mentorship to those who aspire to achieve their goals, regardless of their background.
How do you envision the foundation making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and communities?
We believe that by providing education, mentorship, and resources, we can equip individuals in these communities with the tools they need to succeed as entrepreneurs. This, in turn, will lead to the creation of jobs, improved economic conditions, and a more vibrant entrepreneurial spirit in these areas. We aim to create a ripple effect of positive change that will benefit both individuals and communities in the long term.
What kinds of programmes or initiatives can we expect from the Success Angels Foundation in the near future?
We are currently in the process of developing mentorship programmes, educational resources, and networking opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in our target communities. We'll also be collaborating with successful entrepreneurs who are passionate about sharing their knowledge and experiences. Our goal is to provide practical guidance and support to help individuals turn their business ideas into reality.
For individuals or entrepreneurs interested in getting involved with the Success Angels Foundation, what steps can they take?
We welcome individuals and entrepreneurs who are interested in supporting our mission to reach out to us. Whether you'd like to become a mentor, contribute resources, or participate in our programmes, there are various ways to get involved. We'll be launching our official website soon, where people can find more information and details on how to connect with us.