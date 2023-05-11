Ekata Rajmohan Mishra, Inspiring Next Generation of Women in Tech
Having women in Tech is essential for fostering a more diverse and innovative workforce.
Women bring unique perspectives, skills, and experiences that can help build a more creative and effective working environment. Women are also more likely to bring a different set of perspectives to the table, which can help tech companies to identify and address issues that may otherwise be overlooked by a male-dominated workforce. Additionally, having more women in Tech can also help to create a more equitable and inclusive workplace, which can be beneficial for both employees and employers.
Ekata Rajmohan Mishra is one of the brightest thought leaders and women in her field and has been in the industry as a Solution Architect for over ten years. She is highly skilled in solutioning and designing multi channel Lead to Cash Systems. As a Solution Architect, her experience of over a decade spans across diverse industries, such as healthcare, mobility, security, hi-tech etc. and she has worked in key and impactful roles as a solution architect and lead. Ekata also has an MBA from Gies Business School (University of Illinois - Urbana Champaign) specializing in Business Analytics and Strategic Management & Leadership as well as a Master's degree in Computer Engineering. Talking about her professional experience and industry, Ekata says "Success in revamping leads to cash processes includes the time from lead creation to invoicing how quickly and efficiently it can be done without swivel chairing across multiple applications." She explains that throughout her career, as well as her time with her current employer, Accenture, she has been integral to the shifting and accelerating of processes that have become beneficial to the company's growth.
As a woman in tech, Ekata recognizes the importance of her role, as potential mentor and role model for the next generation. Women have traditionally been under-represented in the tech industry, but there have been some encouraging changes in recent years. According to a 2018 report by the National Center for Women in Technology, women comprise 26.5% of the computing workforce, up from 25.3% in 2017. Women are also making strides in leadership roles, with the percentage of female C-suite executives increasing from 18% in 2017 to 21% in 2018. However, women are still under-represented in technical jobs, only accounting for 22.9% of software developers and 13.1% of computer and information research scientists. There is still much work to be done to promote gender parity in the tech industry, but these encouraging statistics show that progress is being made.
Entering in the industry in the early 20s and rising to the top in her field has not been an easy journey for Ekata. "As a woman, you feel the need to constantly prove yourself so people hear you. People you work with play a very critical role in channelizing your efforts in the right direction. While I am fortunate to have met a bunch of such gems who supported and motivated me all along to help me grow further, there were a few exceptions too. I have had a CEO of a start-up trust me and assign critical projects , and I‘ve also had a recruiter of a well-known company ghost me after knowing about my pregnancy, even though I gave stellar interviews." says the 33 year old IT executive.
While maintaining a reputable status within her field, Ekata is thrilled about what it means to be a woman in tech, in the year 2023. However, it has been a long road and not always easy. There are usual disadvantages to being a woman in tech, for example, Ekata shares that her biggest hurdle is to constantly aim to achieve a good work-life balance and still excel at work. Ekata shares, "In addition to work, women have a lot of presumed responsibilities, as a mother, spouse and daughter. It is not easy to be perfect on every occasion but yet we strive for it. What has helped me grow personally and professionally is to define boundaries. I emphasize on quality instead of quantity whether it is at work or spending time with kids and family."
Ekata Rajmohan Mishra boasts an excellent reputation for resolving problems, improving customer satisfaction across diverse businesses, and driving overall end-to end implementations. She is a well known and reputable woman in the IT industry, seen as a leading and critical individual in the market. While working in the industry and in key roles, Ekata also ensured she stands strong on the educational front and obtained both her post graduate degrees while working full time. To all the women aspiring to kick start or restart their careers in Tech, Ekata's suggestion is to continue upskilling yourself regularly. She emphasizes the importance of pushing yourself to know your true limits. With the gradual rise of female peers, she is working hard to make the market a safe, approachable, and accessible field for other women.
To learn more about Ekata Rajmohan Mishra and the ways in which she can improve the IT Industry, visit her LinkedIn.