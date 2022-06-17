Dr A M Reddy: Administering a Homeopathic Boost to Effective Healthcare
Not a disease, just a disorder: Dr A M Reddy's approach towards autism makes kids and their parents smile
‘Dedicated to people's health'. This well defines Dr. A M Reddy's life and work. The homeopathy practitioner, who has been engaged in treating people since quite a long time and with astounding success, is renowned for his passionate approach towards ensuring children's healthcare. Children affected with neurological disorders such as autism, ADHD, ASD, hyperactivity, and the like have always been close to Dr. Reddy's heart, and his treatment methods have come up with incredible results.
Besides treating ailments that afflict kids, Doctor Reddy has devoted his entire life towards bringing effective healthcare solutions to the needy. Healthcare needs of the society comes first for the 47-year-old professional, and, he has proved, time and again, that service to humanity holds prime place above anything else. His gesture of providing 2 million Corona Immune Booster doses to people at a time when the pandemic was raging around the globe is a case in point.
A first generation-entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. A M Reddy gave shape to his Dr. Care Hospitals after having kick-started practice homeopathic medicine during the early days of year 2000. Having begun with a clinic under the Dr Care Homeopathy brand name, he went on to be the common man's most trusted doctor. This trust and dedication prompted the expansion of his hospital brand, setting up more than 60+ branches across the whole of South India.
Dr. Care Hospitals are today among the best and most effective destination for patients who seek homeopathic treatment in India. Offering simple and efficient homeopathic treatment for various diseases and health conditions and also coming up with incredible results have turned Dr. A M Reddy and his health delivery systems among the most sought after.
With over 300 skilled doctors and more than 150 million happy customers, Doctor Reddy and team have been providing a vast array of homeopathic practices and treatments, catapulting Dr Care Hospitals to a whole new level of trustworthy and effective care-giver plane. The hospital brand offers both physical and online modes of consultation, and ensures smiling customers all through.
Homeopathic immunotherapy for Autism treatment
Treating kids with autism and other neurological issues come as a priority for the renowned doctor who reiterates to every parent and child who come to him that "autism is not a disease; it's just a disorder". The passion he puts into the treatment of children shows in the manner in which autism-afflicted kids and their parents gain in confidence after every consultation. The Dr. A. M. Reddy Autism Centre, a homeopathy service for treating kids with neurological disorders based at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana, dedicates itself to treat neurological problems in children. With thousands of kids having been successfully treated, Dr Reddy has proved that his revolutionary approach of Homeopathic Immunotherapy has paid off.
Ask any parent with an autistic kid, and every one would endorse the treatment procedure of Doctor Reddy and his hospital network. Many have recommended his path-breaking immunotherapy treatment as the best in the arena of modern-day homeopathy. Dr Reddy’s research in autism and other neurological disorders have yielded results that have aided the treatment procedures adopted by the Dr. A. M. Reddy Autism Centre. According to Dr Reddy, the risk of autism is linked to parents' health and the child's health till 3 years of age. Other factors like hyperthyroidism acts as a platform for Autism, ADHD, and ASD."
By deploying homeopathic immunotherapy into the treatment process, Dr. A M Reddy makes it a point to keenly study and analyse each case before administering treatment. This is done before the production of secondary sexual hormones in patients. The age factor comes into play here as homeopathic immunotherapy provides the best results in children and teens, as against adults.
Dr Reddy has had a focussed approach when it comes to treating kids with autism. Banking on the "Save Mother Initiative" coupled with the "Prevention is Better than Cure" motto, the renowned doctor has made it a point to raise awareness about neurological disorders in children among the mothers. This initiative has succeeded to a great extent in making women aware of precautions that are imperative during and before pregnancy so as to reduce the risk of autism, ADHD, ASD, and such disorders that affect children.
Passionate approach to healthcare
The efforts by Dr. A M Reddy has proved immensely effective in areas like treatment of autism and neurological disorders in children as well as other ailments that affect the people around. Dr Reddy and his team of doctors have constantly been at the forefront under the auspices of Dr Care Hospitals to spread awareness on the need to stay healthy. As on date, expert doctors have come forward more than 2000 TV shows to help raise 'Health Awareness in Society.' Among them, Dr. A. M. Reddy himself has to his credit more than 400 television shows to this effect.
The treatment processes, the dedication and the passionate approach to healthcare have brought to Dr. A M Reddy and his team of doctors a slew of laurels. With an approach that proclaims the effective and holistic processes of homeopathy as a treatment, sans side effects, Dr. A M Reddy and his team have been proving to the world that a healthy society is an achievable dream.