Crédit Agricole CIB, a leading partner to Middle East sovereigns on energy transition, food security and infrastructure finance.
As a global leader in ESG, Export Credit and Debt Capital Markets, Crédit Agricole CIB has financed transactions worth over US$ 280 bn for Middle East Sovereign clients since 2018.
Crédit Agricole CIB is the corporate and investment banking arm of Crédit Agricole Group, the 12th largest banking group worldwide in terms of tier 1 capital (The Banker, July 2021). The Bank offers its large corporate and institutional clients a range of products and services in capital markets activities, investment banking, structured finance, commercial banking and international trade. The bank is a pioneer in the area of climate finance, and is currently a market leader in this segment with a complete offer for all its clients.
For many years Crédit Agricole CIB has been committed to sustainable finance. It has been a founding member of the Equator Principles in 2003 and Green Bonds Principles in 2013. The Bank places green and sustainable finance at the heart of its strategy with the constant objective of strengthening its commitments and supporting its clients in their projects. Through ambitious public sector policies, the bank has taken strong climate-related commitments.