Chewable Vitamin Brand Yumi Registers Trademark in UAE
Chewable vitamin brand Yumi Nutrition Ltd. has registered the trademark ‘Yumi’ in the UAE.
Formed in 2017, Yumi is now a multi-million-pound business having seen huge success in the UK.
After reviewing the application, the Ministry of Economy has now approved Yumi’s trademark registration for the UAE.
Following significant demand from distributors in Dubai, Yumi recently launched its UAE website where Emiratis can purchase its range of chewable vitamins and supplements.
Yumi has also secured distribution deals with Marina Pharmacy in Dubai and 24/7 health product delivery service 800 Pharmacy.
Sebastien Vanderlinden, CEO at Yumi, said: "The UAE is an emerging market with a health-conscious population where we want to establish Yumi as a well-known brand.
"It was always our aim to launch in the UAE, but after conversations with numerous distributors in Dubai, we decided to accelerate our plans due to growing demand. We’ve had great success in the UK since we formed the business back in 2017 and we’re looking forward to replicating our winning formula in the UAE."