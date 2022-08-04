Articrafts organises art competition on the occasion of India Independence Day
Articrafts is celebrating 'Amrit Festival of Independence.
This unique event of three days is organised by Artcrafts in collaboration with the Indian Embassy in the UAE from August 13-15. Under the creative pursuit, artists from all over the world participated in this unique contest and created four themed artworks. A three-day exhibition will be organised at the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi.
The first event under the programme was the Inter School Painting Competition where more than 50 children from 10 schools participated. The event was organised at Dunes International School, Abu Dhabi. From the event, 25 selected artworks will be displayed at the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi from August 13-15.
The second event was an International Competition based on four themes.
- Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,
- One India Excellent India,
- 75 Years of Glorious Journey
- Cultural Heritage of India.
Around 260 artists participated and created artworks based on one of the above-mentioned themes. The winners were selected based on online and jury votes. The results were announced on August 1.
16+ category
Mohan Ramesh Jadhav of Solapur Maharashtra was awarded the first prize of INR 25,000 and a special trophy. The second prize was bagged by Arun Bhagwan Suryawanshi of Pune who took home INR 20,000 and a special trophy. Lastly, the third prize was given to Srinivasa Rao Kanumuri of Vishakhapatnam who took home INR 15,000 and a special trophy.
Under 16 category
Dibyanka Debidutta Dash of Odisha won the first place. Meanwhile the second place was bagged by Arpit Rout of Odisha again. The third prize was given to Advika Girish Gokhale of Maharashtra. All the winners were presented with a special trophy in recognition of their artwork.
Arts exhibition at Indian Embassy, Abu Dhabi
Eminent artists of India and Abu Dhabi will make their artwork on these four themes. All unique artifacts will be displayed at the Embassy of India and will last for three days starting from August 13. The winners will be selected by a jury of eminent artists from India and abroad. Live painting and talk shows will also be organised at the Embassy of India during the three days.