APM Capital Limited: Elevating your financial experience with innovative solutions
APM is your one-stop shop, catering to both retail and professional clients with a diverse range of financial products and professional tools
Authorised and regulated by the prestigious ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority, APM Capital Limited (APM) has emerged as the go-to destination for comprehensive financial brokerage services. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi since 2021, APM is strategically positioned within this economic hub, underscoring its commitment to meeting the unique financial needs of the region and beyond.
Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting your financial journey, APM has your needs covered.
Recognising the importance of adaptability in a fast-paced world, APM recently unveiled its mobile trading app, APM Trader. This innovative app empowers clients to manage its investments on the go, offering a stunning design, user-friendly interface, ultra-fast execution, and excellent customer support.
The launch of APM Trader is part of APM's commitment to enhancing accessibility and control for retail clients, particularly in CFD trading. APM's product offerings include various financial tools, such as contracts for difference (CFDs) and exchange-traded derivatives. Whether trading CFDs on forex, equities, commodities, indices, or exploring exchange-traded derivatives like futures and options, APM ensures there's something for everyone.
Distinguishing itself further, the financial broker enables clients to trade Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) products, granting access to one of the world's most prominent derivatives markets. As one of the few local brokers offering options trading, APM provides clients with a versatile investment strategy. This commitment to diversity and innovation positions APM as a trustworthy partner for investors seeking a range of investment opportunities.
As APM continues to evolve and expand, its authorised status, diverse investment options, and dedication to cutting-edge technology solidify its vision for the financial world. In a region known for rapid growth and economic dynamism, APM remains steadfast in delivering the finest financial services to its clients.