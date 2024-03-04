Al Zahra Hospital Dubai launches Refractive Surgery Unit with the world's latest vision correction technologies
Al Zahra Hospital in Dubai has inaugurated its 'Refractive Surgery Unit', featuring the latest in global vision correction technologies. This unit offers innovative solutions for eye problems within the country, adhering to the highest standards of precision and safety. The launch event was held at the hospital's premises in Dubai yesterday, attended by Sheikh Majid bin Faisal Al Qasimi, Managing Director and General Manager of Al Zahra Hospital, Dr Marwan Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, along with numerous health leaders and specialists, showcasing the hospital's commitment to providing the latest technological advancements for vision problems worldwide.
Dr Sandeep Mitra, consultant in ophthalmology and head of the ophthalmology department at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, stated that with the significant advancements in devices and technologies for eye problems globally, the hospital has ensured the acquisition of the latest equipment to serve patients. This aims to provide easier and more precise solutions for eye diseases, enabling a large number of patients to permanently discard their prescription glasses with high safety rates.
Dr Mitra emphasised the hospital's dedication to maintaining the highest quality standards in healthcare services over the years. The inauguration of the new Refractive Surgery Unit reaffirms Al Zahra Hospital's commitment to offering the latest eye care services to its patients. He mentioned that the new unit is equipped with the latest technologies from 'Carl Zeiss Solutions', a German company, allowing for all new laser surgeries available globally, including the 'SMILE-Pro' surgery, the latest in vision correction laser surgeries.
The unit has also been equipped with a management system for excimer laser refractive surgeries, making the hospital the first medical facility in the Middle East to introduce this revolutionary technology. This enables a streamlined workflow for excimer laser refractive surgeries through digital devices connected to improve efficiency significantly and reduce human errors.
Dr Ahmed Shabana, ophthalmology specialist at Al Zahra Hospital in Dubai, noted that many people worldwide suffer from vision problems, including myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. While the traditional solutions have been wearing glasses or contact lenses, many prefer not to wear glasses for various reasons, such as appearance, work requirements, or sports activities. Meanwhile, many contact lens users suffer from chronic allergies and dry eyes.
Dr Shabana highlighted that Al Zahra Hospital Dubai now possesses the latest technology in LASIK eye correction procedures, offering surface laser treatments, UltraLASIK, FemtoLASIK, Femto SMILE Pro, and Presbyond, all conducted with the highest levels of precision and safety. This positions Dubai as a regional hub for medical tourism.
Engineers Hisham Al Qarioti, general manager, representing Al Famed, one of the Al Khayyat Investment Group companies and agents for 'Carl Zeiss Germany' in the UAE, confirmed that technologies like SMILE-Pro and Presbyond represent the latest global advancements offering very high precision and utmost safety. The integration of all devices at Al Zahra Hospital through an Electronic Linking system for high-precision surgical planning and data analysis through the 'Physiolase' programme provides feedback to the medical staff to ensure accurate and targeted results. Al Zahra Hospital is the first user in the Middle East to offer this advanced technology.