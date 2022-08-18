Making Dreams Come True
With more and more people winning big and changing their destiny, the platform provides the perfect chance to win money while having fun.
It was just another day for Sumanta Kumar, an Indian expat, when he came upon the Dream Island website. He was instantly fascinated and wanted to find out more. His love for online games motivated him to take a chance and he decided to play Hulm on the Dream Island website.
The decision proved to be the luckiest of his life. By playing a fun game, Sumanta Kumar took home AED 120,000 instant cash! He immediately shared the news with his family, who could not believe their luck and good fortune.
And he’s not the only one who took a chance on Dream Island and became a Big Winner.
Another lucky winner who changed his fate for the better is Ala Uddin from Bangladesh. He was coming back to Abu Dhabi from a trip abroad when he saw the Dream Island Airport Store and was immediately intrigued. He remembered hearing about the platform and decided to buy a scratch card, which turned out to be the best decision of his life. He walked away with massive winnings of AED 100,000 and in the process, came closer to realizing his lifelong dreams.
Dream Island is the region’s first online, easy-to-use and secure platform that offers a range of fun and exciting money-winning games. It is a socially rewarding platform that lets you have fun and stand the chance to win cash. No wonder they have been able to nurture a community of passionate players across the UAE in such a short span of time.
Dream Island opened their first scratch card stores on June 1, 2022 and have continued to grow and change the lives of many people for the better. Offering a whole network of online and offline games, Dream Island opens a world of opportunity with its one-of-a-kind stores that are fully dedicated to scratch-and-win themed cards worth up to AED 1 million jackpot.
Not only are they located in convenient locations that are hard to miss for customers - the Arrivals Hall and Skypark Plaza, both at Abu Dhabi International Airport - the platform is also accessible through the website and app. Users can choose from several categories of games from virtual scratch cards, live football predictions, bi-weekly draws, instant draws, and new jackpot games.
Even more exciting is the fact that Dream Island is now integrated in all MBME kiosks around the UAE, where users will be able to recharge their accounts using kiosk services, cash or cards to top up. With the help of the MBME option, users who do not have a bank account or do not want to use their credit or debit cards can now avail this charging option. All you must do is check your nearest kiosk on their platform and start your winning journey.
So, will you be their next winner? Hurry up and register. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain. Have fun, win big and change your destiny!