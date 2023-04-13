LAU announces new online master's degrees in Applied AI, Construction and Business Analytics, and tech-focused certificate programmes
Lebanese American University (LAU) Campus
Lebanese American University (LAU) has been igniting the careers of learners for more than 95 years and continues to be an innovative leader in higher education.
Its recent expansion in online programme delivery reflects the institution's commitment to innovation and accessibility to quality higher education on par with international standards. It also represents a significant strategic development in the university's plan to grow its footprint in an increasingly competitive, globalised, and digitised sector.
After the successful launch of the MBA in Global Business Administration in fall 2021, the MS in Computer Science in January 2022, and the MBA in Business Analytics in fall 2022, LAU has announced two new online master’s degree programmes and two certificates to equip students with the necessary skillset for the transforming digital age.
The MS in International Construction Management, Certificate in Cybersecurity and the Certificate in AI and Data Science started in January and the MS in Applied Artificial Intelligence is set to launch in fall 2023.
Credible, recognised, and high-quality graduate study
The university has launched these programmes based on its New York charter and accreditation by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), said Assistant Provost Barbar Akle. "The university received an approval to start 'distance education' from NECHE based on a report on our preparations for online education, while we were able to register both degrees as 100 per cent online at the New York State Education Department (NYSED)," he explained.
By virtue of a faculty with an international outlook, its institutional accreditation, and NYSED registration, LAU has been in a strong position to keep pace with technological advancements in the past few years. Well before it had to migrate courses online during Covid-19, the university had established the Centre for Innovative Learning, dedicated to promoting excellence in teaching, learning and assessment through technologies and high-impact pedagogies.
Furthermore, these new programmes are being implemented in partnership with Wiley, the globally known higher education publisher and consulting firm.
"The centre has played a major role in preparing the ground for starting online education and is currently collaborating closely with Wiley University Services to support our faculty in developing strong online courses that deliver knowledge equivalent to that of the campus courses to an international learner base." said Dr. Akle.
Incoming online master's degrees
MS in International Construction Management
The programme targets professionals in the construction industry who would like to attain high-level executive positions and those wishing to make a career shift into construction management.
According to the programme director, Dr. Caesar Abi Shdid, the MS in International Construction Management "Covers the expert knowledge and skills needed to manage all aspects of international construction projects, such as long supply-chain lines, multi-national labour force, international finances and currency issues, varied safety cultures, and local contractual laws, among others."
MS in Applied Artificial Intelligence
Set to launch in fall 2023, this programme is committed to provide practical training and advanced technical skills to prepare students from various academic backgrounds and professions for the rapidly expanding AI industry.
It emphasises using AI algorithms, methodologies, and other AI-driven technologies to solve real-world issues in a variety of industries and professions, including digital humanities, healthcare, and business and e-commerce.
Incoming online certificate programmes
The two-new tech-focused certificate programmes - Certificate in Cybersecurity and Certificate in AI and Data Science - are especially tailored for the professionals aiming to advance their careers. They tackle highly marketable skills in a booming tech field, as they are interdisciplinary and useful across professions.
These six-month certificates can be taken consecutively and will count toward the online MS in Computer Science programme. For applicants without a computer science undergraduate degree, a preparatory boot camp course is available.
Find out more today
With an increasingly connected, rapidly changing and unpredictable global economy, graduates at LAU will be able to successfully position themselves at the forefront of business and technology innovation and offer specialist knowledge that employers in the region are specifically looking for.
Find out how you can stand out to current and prospective employers. Join the next intake.
Tel: +1 646 989 1609
Email: onlineadmissions@lau.edu.lb
Website: www.online.lau.edu.lb