Michelle Jou joins Castrol as Chief Executive Officer as Mandhir Singh retires
Bp has announced that Mandhir Singh, bp's executive for Castrol, will retire at the end of September 2022.
Following a 32-year career with bp, and over 20 years with Castrol, Mandhir leaves a significant legacy, as well as a strong platform for Castrol’s future growth.
Mandhir will be succeeded by Michelle Jou, who brings extensive strategic commercial expertise, with over 25 years' experience across sales, marketing, supply chain and executive management in the chemical industry. Michelle will join bp on 11 April 2022.
Most recently, Michelle was Global President of the Polycarbonates business unit at Covestro, one of the world’s leading polymer companies which serves the mobility, electronic and electrical industries. Under Michelle’s leadership, the business unit became the global leader and a trusted partner of choice of many global OEMs.
Emma Delaney, EVP Customers & Products, bp said: "Under Mandhir's leadership, Castrol has set out a clear growth and sustainability strategy that will enable the business to play a key role in bp's transition to an integrated energy company. I'm delighted Michelle is joining bp and will build on the strong platform already established to drive further growth for Castrol." She brings extensive experience in strategy implementation, customer centricity and supply chain.
Michelle Jou commented: "I'm passionate about sustainability. At Covestro, I established the first closed loop collaboration with partners in China and introduced the first Carbon Neutral Polycarbonates in the industry into the German market. I'm looking forward to helping drive Castrol's sustainability agenda through our PATH360 strategy and meeting the evolving needs of our customers."
Castrol is part of bp's Convenience & Mobility business - one of bp's three strategic pillars to transform into an integrated energy company.