With its dynamic pavilion design, educational exhibitions changing every few weeks, and interactive installations, all of the Pavilion’s activities have highlighted the country's efforts towards sustainability, biodiversity and inclusion, and showcasing Brazil as a country.
The final exhibition, currently ongoing, is one of the true highlights of the past 6 months. Highlighting water, the exhibition uses a variety of cutting-edge technologies including Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and immersive experiences to showcase various facets: for example, Water as Life, Water as Energy, and so on.
Throughout Expo 2020 Dubai, the Brazil Pavilion has highlighted the country's various facets through interactive installations, live exhibitions, musical sessions, and much more. One of the most popular of these events turned out to be a series of live cooking shows featuring some of Brazil's most respected chefs.
Brazil's diverse cuisines were highlighted through 6 live cooking shows, each one focusing on one of Brazil's diverse biomes - specific geographic areas with a unique climate, species and ingredients. The 4th show in the series was by celebrated Chef Thiago Castanho.
Chef Thiago, originally from Pará, is one of the most acclaimed culinary heroes in Brazil. He has been called "one of the most innovative chefs in Brazil" by no lesser an authority than the veritable The New York Times. He was exposed to cooking right from a young age, starting off with learning basic recipes and cooking styles from his parents, who owned a fishmonger's shop.
His experiences led him to open what has now become his famous restaurant, Remanso do Bosque, which first became extremely popular in the Northern Region of Brazil. In just a few years, both Chef Thiago and his restaurant became one of the first to break out of what's known as the Rio/São Paulo axis and gain fame - not just across the length and breadth of Brazil, but also in the Latin American region as well. In fact, the restaurant is the first from outside the axis to make it to the list of 50 Best Restaurants in Latin America.
His success and fame also led Chef Thiago to become a very popular TV presenter, well-regarded across the region for hosting numerous gastronomy programs. He has also participated as one of the judges on the renowned MasterChef Brazil program.
Renowned UK TV personality and author Michael Palin stated: "Chef Thiago Castanho is a master craftsman, serving fresh and original dishes from one of the richest natural pantries in the world". Chef Thiago is also an accomplished author of books like Brazilian Food, which has more than 100 Brazilian recipes; Origin Cuisine: Traditional Brazilian Dishes Revisited, and Cooks in Action.
Hosted by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), the Cooking Shows are a way to showcase the rich culture, history and cuisine that makes up Brazil. Hailing from the Pará region, Chef Thiago this time decided to turn the focus to cassava - also called mandioca or yuca - one of the most important tubers in the world and one ingredient that immediately conjures up the rich hinterlands of Brazil to any gourmand or foodie.
During his show, Chef Thiago transformed this humble ingredient into masterpieces of haute cuisine, serving up delicious dishes like Cassava Bread, Cassava Dumplings and Cassava Cake, all accompanied by authentic Brazilian ingredients like Cupuaçu and Amazonian Cocoa. Each showcased both the infinite variety of Brazil as well as the chef’s innate skill at taking a humble, versatile ingredient and cooking it in so many ways, displaying a mastery of technique and innovation few had shown before.
As Expo 2020 Dubai draws to a close, there are less than 10 days remaining if you want to try authentic Brazilian cuisine, currently served by resident celebrity Chef Geraldo Thomazini at Nossa, the authentic restaurant at the heart of the Brazil Pavilion.
Visit the Brazil Pavilion today and get a chance to Feel Brasil at Expo 2020 Dubai!
