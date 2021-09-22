- EVENTS
Khaleej Times Artelligence Forum
The 4th edition of Artelligence was the Middle East's most important gathering of AI experts dedicated to driving organizations towards measurable, scalable, and explainable AI. This exclusive 1-day conference was comprised of both inspirational and hands-on content, as well as an exhibition of emerging AI technologies. It was held under the patronage of the National Program for Artificial Intelligence.
The event was inaugurated by His Excellency Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications. “AI is an opportunity that we shouldn’t let go. And the UAE, the Arab world’s second-largest economy, is set to benefit the most in the region from AI adoption,” he said.