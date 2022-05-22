UAE hospital performs rare surgery to remove tumour from skull base

The growth had damaged the patient's left ear and the facial nerve of their left side

By WAM Published: Sun 22 May 2022, 9:42 PM

The ENT surgery team at Al Qassimi Hospital, affiliated with the Emirates Health Services, has succeeded in performing the first rare, complex and precise surgery in the UAE to remove a tumour from the skull base of a forty-year-old patient, which damaged the left ear and the facial nerve of the left side.

The success came with the cooperation of Dr Hassan Diab, Head of the Ear Department at the National Research Center for Otology in Moscow.

The surgical team was able to completely remove the tumour without sacrificing the facial nerve or the cerebral arteries. In addition, the patient has shown positive and promising signs in the postoperative phase, as he is currently undergoing facial nerve rehabilitation treatment that continues until the completion of the recovery phase.

ALSO READ:

Dr Essam Howayer Al Zarouni, Director of the Hospitals Department at the EHS, stressed that the institution is keen to provide the latest modern technology in various medical fields and specialities, in addition to its keenness to strengthen its health facilities in the country with smart medical services and cadres.