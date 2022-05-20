Saudi German Hospital treats rare form of cancer

Published: Fri 20 May 2022, 1:12 PM

Saudi German Hospital recently announced its new state-of-the-art approach to treating a rare form of abdominal cancer. Previously, these complicated and rare cases left patients with little hope and only a few months to live. This specialised treatment is now available at Saudi German Hospital Dubai and successfully adds at least five years of complete remission to a patient's life. The team at the surgical oncology centre at Saudi German Hospital Dubai treated Osama's widely spread cancer to all his abdominal organs and peritoneum, which is considered terminal.

The patient underwent a 15-hour surgery headed by Prof Farouk Safi, Dr Khaled Balah (Anaesthesia), and Dr Adel Al Shamry (ICU) and recovered with specialised post-operative care in the advanced, fully equipped ICU. In this highly precise procedure, all cancer lesions, complete peritoneum, and other organs were removed during the surgery, followed by washing the abdomen with 42-degree temperature fluid mixed with chemotherapy.