Dubai: Nurse suffers multiple fractures after falling from e-scooter, undergoes surgery

Expat's injuries damaged her nerves and blood vessels

Pinky Joy Non Caballero. Photo: Supplied

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 20 May 2022, 2:12 PM Last updated: Fri 20 May 2022, 3:09 PM

A Filipino expat nurse underwent a critical limb-saving surgery at a Dubai hospital after falling from an e-scooter and suffering multiple injuries.

Pinky Joy Non Caballero, a nurse at a private clinic, accidentally fell from her e-bike while riding to work. She wore a helmet and followed safety measures but suffered multiple fractures and injuries that damaged her nerves and blood vessels, obstructing blood circulation to the lower limb.

“I was riding to work with my husband, who accompanied me separately on his bike. Suddenly, I lost balance and fell to the ground, hitting my left elbow. Though I sat up straight, I could not move my left hand. I did not feel any pain at the time, but it had already started to swell. I knew I had fractured my elbow,” said the orthopaedic nurse.

Her husband called an ambulance and rushed her to a private hospital. She underwent multiple tests and scans that revealed vascular injury with multiple fractures.

“The doctors told me that the injuries had damaged my nerves and blood vessels. They informed me that I would have to undergo a complex procedure immediately and referred me to Aster Hospital, Qusais.”

The 35-year-old resident grew anxious about whether her injury would have devastating consequences.

“I started to panic as to what would happen to my hand. Damage to nerves and blood vessels can be critical. If not treated properly, it will lead to amputation. I was scared,” she said.

Dr Raghavendra K Siddappa with Pinky Joy Non Caballero at Aster Hospital, Qusais, Dubai.

Doctor’s timely action saves nurse’s hand

At Aster Hospital, Qusais, Dr Raghavendra K Siddappa, specialist orthopaedics, evaluated her reports and swiftly moved her to the operation theatre.

“Pinky’s case was complex and demanded time-sensitive action. She had suffered multiple fractures in her elbow. She had displaced and broken her left humerus bone. But what was more critical was the damage to the nerves and blood vessels.”

Dr Raghavendra noted that the accident had caused a painful condition of compartment syndrome, with symptoms including pain, numbness, faint pulse, and weakness with movements.

“The condition occurs when there is an obstruction to blood flow. If not rectified at the earliest, it affects the muscles and nearby nerves resulting in irreversible damage to the organ.”

A critical surgery was performed following which her blood flow was reinstated, and fractures fixed.

“The comminuted intercondylar fracture fixing surgery was performed to fix the fractures using plate and screws. The procedure also fixed the compressive neuropathy that affected the brachial artery to treat compartment syndrome.”

Pinky can now move her fingers and feels less pain.

“I am so relieved. I cannot tell how scared I was. Thanks to Dr Raghavendra for imparting confidence and helping me through the procedure. He has saved my hand. I am so thankful to the medical team at Aster Hospital, Qusais, for their exceptional care and treatment,” she added.

She was discharged from the hospital on April 27. Once her fracture heals, she will undergo physiotherapy to regain the strength of her left hand.