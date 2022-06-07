Aster Hospitals: Best cardiac care in the UAE
After the success of the interventional cardiology program at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, the healthcare group is now expanding its exceptional cardiac care to its state-of-the-art facility in Qusais.
Over the years since its inception in the UAE, Aster hospitals have earned the tag of a trusted healthcare partner by offering exceptional care and delivering favorable medical outcomes to patients.
The services delivered at the cardiology department at the hospitals have played a pivotal role in helping Aster Hospitals earn this recognition.
In the last four years, the interventional cardiology team at Aster Hospital in Mankhool has given a new lease of life to over 5,000 people with heart diseases.
Celebrating this remarkable achievement and realizing the requirement to cater to more people, Aster Hospitals are now expanding interventional cardiology care to its state-of-the-art facility in Qusais.
"We are proud that our interventional cardiology program at our hospitals is a success in saving lives and giving hope to people with heart diseases. Saving 5,000 lives is a remarkable achievement. It shows our commitment to society and reaffirms our mission to care for the world. At Aster hospitals, patients are at the center. We strive to improve their lives by offering the best treatment solutions," said Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics, UAE.
"We are now expanding our interventional cardiology program to Aster Hospital, Qusais, to cater to the needs of the growing population in the UAE. The interventional cardiology department at our Qusais hospitals has the latest technology and advanced equipment to treat every complex condition. We hope the expansion of our services and care would benefit a larger audience and continue to make a difference in the society by creating awareness and ensuring seamless care," he added.
Empowered by technology and expertise
The cardiology department at Aster Hospital keeps abreast of the technology with advancements in the medical field. The cardiac team at Aster offers tailor-made treatment delivered to patients to achieve positive clinical outcomes. Empowered with the technological capability and extensively experienced clinical team to handle all complex cases and medical emergencies, the cardiology team offers treatment for congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease, electrophysiology, heart failure, and valvular heart disease.
Dr. Naveed Ahmed, consultant interventional cardiology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, said: "There is a significant increase in people with cardiovascular diseases. In the UAE, the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases is more due to the higher prevalence of lifestyle conditions. So, by expanding our services, we aim to create effective awareness and ensure treatment to the needy."
Adding to this, Dr. Krishna Sarin, specialist interventional cardiology at Aster Hospital, Qusais, said: "The strength of the cardiology department at Aster Hospitals is the multi-disciplinary team. We have the best pool of talents with extensive experience to guide people in their recovery journey and offer comprehensive solutions to preventing, treating, and curing cardiovascular diseases."
Some of the specialized services offered at Aster hospitals are 24-hour Holter monitoring; pharmacological arrhythmia therapy, invasive therapies such as coronary angiogram, PTCA, IVUS, Orbital atherectomy, FFR, TAVI, TEVAR, pacemaker, PTMC, cerebral angiogram, 2D echocardiogram, and a hybrid cardiac catheterization lab.
The hospital in Qusais also offers dedicated care in interventional neuroradiology and vascular and endovascular surgery.