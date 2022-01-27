American Hospital Dubai partners with Zimmer Biomet Institute to train orthopedic surgeons in robotics-assisted surgery
The partnership aims to upgrade medical skills and boost post-surgery care standards and outcomes for patients
American Hospital Dubai, the UAE's premier and preferred healthcare destination, partners with Zimmer Biomet Institute (ZBI), the leader in medical education, to offer advanced robotics-assisted training for orthopedic surgeons from the UAE and the region.
The partnership aims to improve patient post-surgery care standards and patient outcomes.
American Hospital Dubai will host non-cadaveric courses on its premises, with ZBI delivering in-depth demonstrations of its robotics-assisted surgical technology.
American Hospital Dubai will also work with the Zimmer Biomet Institute (ZBI) to deliver cadaveric training courses for orthopedic surgeons from the UAE and the region at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.
Sherif Beshara,Group CEO, Mohamed and Obaid Al Mulla Group, the holding company of American Hospital Dubai, said the collaboration underlines the hospital’s commitment to boost UAE's healthcare research and development. "We want our nation to be a hub for medical excellence. This partnership will empower medical professionals and surgeons at the hospital with high-quality training in advanced robotics systems, reiterating our commitment to world-class medical treatment and care for our patients in UAE and the region," he added.
Cristina Crisan Tran, Vice President Medical Education (ZBI), Zimmer Biomet EMEA, said, "Our mission is to alleviate pain and improve the quality of life for people across the UAE, the region, and worldwide. We are proud to be a trusted partner of American Hospital Dubai, and together, we will deliver interactive learning experiences with the ultimate goal of improved clinical outcomes."