American Hospital Dubai crosses another milestone in robotic surgeries
Patient undergoes complex kidney cancer robotic surgery with success
American Hospital Dubai's Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery crosses another milestone in complex minimally invasive surgeries with a successful partial nephrectomy. The procedure removes potentially cancerous kidney tumors while ensuring the surrounding healthy kidney tissue remains intact thus maintain the kidney function.
Dr Muhammad Elmussareh, a UK-Board certified Consultant Urologist with extensive experience in robotic renal surgeries, conducted the complex procedure using the most advanced 4th generation Da Vinci Xi Robotic System. American Hospital Dubai (AHD), the leader in robotic surgeries, was the first medical facility in the UAE to employ this technology and has conducted over 1,000 robotic surgeries.
"The patient was found to have traces of blood in his urine which could sometimes be a sign of urinary system cancer," explained Dr Elmussareh.
"He underwent a CT scan which revealed an abnormal-looking complex cyst in his upper part of his left kidney. After extensive discussions with him and his wife exploring different management options, he opted to proceed with a robotic partial nephrectomy."
"We performed the surgery, successfully removing the cyst while preserving the healthy kidney tissue, and the patient has completely recovered without any complications" Dr Elmussareh added.
"Robotic partial nephrectomy is the first line of treatment and the gold standard for localised kidney tumors, cancers, and abnormal-looking kidney cysts (complex cysts). Robotic surgery is minimally invasive surgery and has numerous advantages including quicker recovery and return to normal activities, less pain, shorter hospital stay, better cosmetic results/less scarring and fewer wound-related problems such as infections or hernias. It also allows for the precise and accurate removal of the whole tumor which is then sent to be analysed in our pathology lab for appropriate and full assessment. For patients with larger kidney tumors, partial nephrectomy may not always be feasible; therefore, a radical (complete) nephrectomy may be required. This can also be done robotically ensuring a much quicker recovery than traditional surgery," Dr Elmussareh also added.
In the battle against life-threatening conditions, AHD offers advanced treatments, state-of-the-art technology, highly trained experts, and a team of caring and compassionate professionals. AHD performs a majority of kidney among other surgeries robotically, they provide robust healthcare from prevention and detection to diagnosis and the latest treatments for patients in and across UAE.
The hospital is the first medical facility in Dubai to offer the fourth generation of da Vinci Xi surgical system to conduct robotic surgery services, solidifying the Emirate's position on a regional scale as a hub for medical tourism for patients seeking world-class professional care. Also the first facility to execute robotic surgery in Dubai, AHD cements its position as a pioneer of digital transformation.