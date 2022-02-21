Soukchic - No. 1 UAE's Marketplace for Women
Introducing Soukchic, a solution for women tired of scouring countless websites in search of new products. Soukchic is the first of its kind in the UAE. It is an online marketplace dedicated to women's empowerment and providing women with the products they need.
With a goal to empower women with everything they need to start and run a successful business, Soukchic is a brand new e-commerce platform.
Brilliantly, both shoppers and sellers can enjoy access to international and local brands. That’s right; online shopping just levelled up.
Ultimately, Soukchic will break new ground by bringing together the worlds of business management and cyber shopping. Our platform journey will begin on 2/22/22.
Being the biggest women online marketplace in UAE, Soukchic has been created "for women, by women."
Since the eruption of the global pandemic, the use of online shopping skyrocketed. Digital stores became a crucial part of our "new normal" as we realized they could save us time and money.
For the business-minded as well as the fashion-forward, the online shopping industry presents vast selling opportunities for anyone, anytime, anywhere.
Significantly, online shopping has primarily replaced physical trips to the mall. For many, it is the primary method of purchasing goods. Yet, online shopping can still be an uphill task despite its rise in popularity.
The excitement of searching for a wardrobe refresh can quickly turn into frustration as you visit yet another women’s fashion website in search of something, anything, that catches your eye.
This is the problem that Soukchic will solve.
Connecting women with fashion from across the world.
The platform is already partnered with hundreds of local and international brands. Accessible via website and app, it will allow women across the UAE access to over 20,000 products.
So, whether you want to sample new trends from right here in the Middle East or switch up your wardrobe with some new fashion from across the globe, Soukchic has it all.
However, fashion isn't Soukchic's only passion. The platform caters to all women's needs. From health and beauty to sports and fitness, its sellers offer goods for every room in the house.
The platform even hosts groceries and appliances. Finally, long, tiresome trips to the mall can be a thing of the past.
Some of the brands in partnership with Soukchic include Anitas, Gymshark, Dermacol, and Colourpop.
What sets this platform apart from traditional e-commerce sites is its commitment to women’s empowerment. This isn't just a marketplace where goods are exchanged for money.
Soukchic advocates for women's liberation in the UAE by providing business opportunities to all women.
The e-store operates with a pick, pack, and ship model, making it easier for sellers to increase sales. This streamlined process packages and delivers products without delay to prioritize customer satisfaction.
Many things discourage women from following their business aspirations. Lack of money, time, and confidence are the biggest dream killers that stop fantastic businesses from becoming a reality.
Soukchic is tackling this problem by providing budding entrepreneurs with a platform and a proven business model.
As a one-stop shop of goods to suit all budgets, the platform provides an easy, secure, and speedy shopping service for women to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.
With seamless transactions and an efficient "pick, pack, and ship" service, Soukchic is your new best friend that changes the way you shop.
Soukchic provides a free e-store with the option of a paid subscription to elevate your business. In addition, there are many opportunities for success and growth.
For example, tools available to sellers include influencer collaboration, promotions and discounts, and customized product bundles.
With carefully-chosen partner companies, Soukchic allows opportunities for start-ups and small businesses to grow alongside big brands.
This is a platform for every woman - regardless of age, ethnicity, culture, or religion.
Shoppers and sellers of all backgrounds are welcome at Soukchic.
As a start-up with big plans, Soukchic will continue to evolve and innovate to empower the women of the UAE. The e-commerce site is currently running a "Get It Now" campaign which offers exclusive deals and discounts up to 50% OFF on clothes, bags, and accessories. The campaign period is valid until April 2022. Shoppers can also get exclusive promotions and discounts when they subscribe to Soukchic's email newsletter.
To keep up with Soukchic updates and the latest trends, visit the company's social feeds on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Tiktok, Twitter, and Youtube.
For further information, please visit www.soukchic.ae Business inquiries can be directed to sell@soukchic.ae