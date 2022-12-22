Up to 90% discount in Dubai: 12-hour mega sale to return next week

The shopping promo is just one of the many highlights of this year's DSF; many other events, competitions, and raffle draws are lined up for the festive season

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 7:46 PM

Heads up, shoppers: The much-awaited 12-hour sale of Majid Al Futtaim malls in Dubai is set to return next week.

From 10am to 10pm on Monday, December 26, residents and tourists will be able to snap up incredible deals and get up to 90 per cent discounts on certain brands when they shop at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, City Centre Al Shindagha and My City Centre Al Barsha.

This mega sale is just one of the highlights of this year's Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) — many other events, competitions, and raffle draws are lined up for this season.

Raffles

The Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) raffle will give 100 shoppers the opportunity to win 25 kilograms of gold in total. Shoppers can enter by spending over Dh500 on gold jewellery at participating stores and get one entry ticket. By spending over Dh500 on diamond and pearl jewellery, they can get two raffle tickets.

The DSF Mega Raffle will also offer fantastic rewards including the chance to win a Nissan Patrol or Dh100,000 cash every day during the festival. Participants can buy a ticket worth Dh200 at an Enoc or Eppco petrol station.

At Mercato Mall, which is offering 25 to 75 per cent off on products, shoppers can win Dh20,000 weekly this DSF, by spending Dh200 or more at the mall.

Twenty-five lucky winners have the chance to win cash prizes from Dh10,000 up to Dh40,000 in the Dubai Shopping Malls group’s raffle. Shoppers spending Dh200 or above at participating malls — including Al Ghurair Centre, Al Bustan Centre, Bay Avenue, Serena Market Place, Arabian Center, Dubai Festival Plaza, Century Mall, Al Barsha Mall, Al Barsha South Mall, Times Square Center, Etihad Mall, and more — are eligible to enter into this raffle.

Shoppers also have the chance to win up to 250 grams of gold this DSF by participating in the Jumbo raffle. One lucky winner will receive 250 grams of gold, six weekly winners will receive 50 grams of gold each, while 46 daily winners will receive 10 grams of gold each if they participate by spending Dh1,000 or more at Jumbo stores or on Jumbo.ae.

The DSF Blue Rewards double cashback is returning with several promotions provided by the participating brands and outlets, taking place on 23 and 24 December 2022.

Entertainment

Visitors to the Ibn Battuta Mall will be transported to the Arctic with the Aurora Light Festival that will feature enchanting projections recreating the stunning Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights, from 2pm to 10pm until January 1.

At the Festive Village, Gate Avenue at DIFC, families can celebrate with Santa and his elves until December 25. From 2pm onwards, visitors have the opportunity to participate in workshops, photo-ops, and more.

The World Tennis League is in town from 19 to 24 December at the Coca-Cola Arena, with Armin Van Buuren, the Dutch dance music king, joining for the closing concert of this tennis event on December 24 , at 10pm.

Indian comedian Kunal Kamra will perform on December 24, at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium at 7.30pm.