Missing the late Sridevi, daughter Jahnvi Kapoor visits her 'favourite' place

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a couple of pictures from her visit

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 2:23 PM

Actor Janhvi Kapoor never misses a chance to express love and gratitude to her mother, the late actor Sridevi. Recently, she paid a visit to Muppathamman Temple, which was among Sridevi's favourite places in Chennai.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a couple of pictures from her visit. "Visited Muppathanam temple for the first time...mumma's most favourite place to visit in Chennai," she posted.


Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is currently occupied with the promotion of her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi, also starring Rajkummar Rao.


While talking about the film, Janhvi told ANI, "It's a story about two people who get courage from each other to follow their dreams. And it's a very lovely story. It's not just about cricket. It's a family drama. It's a father and son story."

Janhvi, who is known for her roles in Dhadak, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mili, among others is playing the character of an innocent girl Mahima in the film. ANI

