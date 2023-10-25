Dive into the Spooky Fun
Wafi City Mall is pulling out all the stops to ensure it's a Halloween to remember!
The most thrilling time of the year is creeping up on us, so get ready for a spine-tingling extravaganza of fun, games, and spooky surprises that will leave you howling for more. Ready for a ghoulishly good time? Good news, as Wafi City is back with its much-awaited annual Spooktacular Halloween event on October 28 and 29, promising a day of spine-tingling excitement for the whole family.
With trick or treating, heart-pounding agility games, a costume competition, and even magical potion mixing, this year's Spooktacular Halloween event promises chills, thrills, and memories that will haunt you forever!
Trick or Treat, if You Dare!
Calling all little goblins and witches! Dress up in your spookiest costumes and embark on a candy-collecting adventure. Trick or treat your way around the different games and corners of Wafi City, where hidden treasures of sweets await. It's a sweet-tooth's dream come true!
Agility Games for Thrills and Chills
Think you've got what it takes to conquer the agility games? Test your skills in a series of family-friendly challenges designed to get your heart racing. From precision to speed, these games are suitable for all ages. Plus, there are exciting prizes up for grabs, so be prepared to show off your talents and earn some well-deserved bragging rights!
Costume Competition: Unleash Your Inner Monster!
Get ready to showcase your creativity and captivate the crowd in the costume competition. Whether you're aiming for the cutest, scariest, or overall best costume, there are fantastic prizes waiting for the most bewitching ensembles. So, don your most spook-tacular outfits and get ready to steal the spotlight!
MC Extraordinaire: Keeping the Party Alive!
With an entertaining MC at the helm, the energy will be high throughout the event. Prepare for a day of laughter, surprises, and unforgettable moments. This high-energy host will ensure that everyone has a howling good time, guaranteeing an unforgettable Halloween.
Stephanie-Alexandra Chartier, Head of Central Marketing at Wafi Group, expressed her excitement about the event, saying, "We’re excited to bring back our Spooktacular Halloween event for another year. This event is a great way for families and friends to come together and celebrate Halloween in a fun and safe environment."
But wait, there's more! This year's event has an extra special surprise up its sleeve with enchanting stage performances featuring mesmerising potion mixing! Attendees will be captivated by the magical displays that add an extra dash of enchantment to the festivities.
And that's not all the fun that's brewing! Check out these fantastic additional activities:
Face Painting: Fancy a spooky makeover? Dive into the Halloween spirit and get ready to transform into your favourite whimsical characters. It's a bewitching experience you won't want to miss!
Skill Games: Get ready for a challenge! From Halloween bowling to Hungry Pumpkin and Spider Web Walking, these exciting skill games are designed to entertain participants of all ages.
Competitions: Brace yourselves for three heart-pounding competitions! The Halloween Freeze Dance, Mummy Wrapping Contest, and the Costume Competition are sure to keep everyone on their toes. Plus, there are fantastic prizes up for grabs, so be prepared to give it your all!
The Spooktacular Halloween event at Wafi City's Central Atrium promises to be a memorable and family-friendly celebration of Halloween. Whether you're participating in games, donning your finest costumes, or simply soaking in the atmosphere, there's something for everyone.
With a wide range of activities, competitions, and treats, attendees can expect a day filled with laughter, creativity, and spooky fun. So, mark your calendars for October 28 and 29 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and get ready for a fantastic celebration at Wafi City Mall.
For more information about the Spooktacular Halloween event, visit https://wafi.com/ or contact +971 4 324 4555, customerservice@wafi.com.