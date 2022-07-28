Heavy rains in UAE: 200 stranded people rescued from flooded wadis

Thu 28 Jul 2022

Police and emergency teams in Ras Al Khaimah have rescued more than 200 people who were stranded in the emirate's flooded wadis and mountainous areas since Wednesday evening.

Heavy rains swept over parts of the UAE's northern emirates during the past few days causing floods in the mountainous regions.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Major General, Ali bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-chief of RAK Police said the victims had been provided with support and the force secured the passage of their vehicles to safe areas away from the flooded valleys.

“14 people who were stranded in the dangerous areas were airlifted to safer places by RAK Police’s Airwing Section and were provided with food and all the necessary medical assistance,” he said.

Al Nuami, who is also the head of emergency and local crisis management team in the emirate, has praised all the rescue teams for the efforts they made in dealing with all emergency reports and for providing support to all people who needed it.

He explained field teams have been deployed near the valleys and mountainous areas since the onset of the poor weather on Wednesday.

Also, police deployed 77 patrols on various external and internal roads in the emirate and closed some ways that experience large flow of water.

Water-tanks were also distributed to drain away water from the flooded streets for the smooth flow of traffic.

