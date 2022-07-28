Watch: UAE emergency team rescue family in boat as homes, streets, shops get flooded

Officials wade through thigh-high floodwaters to bring people to safety

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 3:40 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 4:55 PM

Rescue operations are continuing in the UAE’s east, where incessant rains have flooded homes, streets and shops. A video shared by the Ministry of Interior on Thursday shows Civil Defence personnel rescuing a family in Fujairah’s Al Faseel area:

The video shows a security personnel carrying a child to a rescue boat moored outside what looks like a villa. The footage then shows another rescued person inside the boat.

Another video the ministry shared shows officials wading through thigh-high floodwaters, with one officer carrying a child on his shoulders. This scene was from Kalba, where a family was rescued:

Heavy rains lashed the eastern parts of the UAE, and the Cabinet mobilised the emergency teams on July 27 to rescue residents in affected areas.

In several overnight operations, the UAE police and civil defence officers rescued stranded families while homes, streets and shops were flooded. The country's leadership directed authorities to accommodate all families affected by floods and torrential rain to temporary shelter sites.

The rescue operation, 'Loyal hands', launched late Wednesday night by the Ministry of Interior (MoI) and Police Directorates, continues to limit the repercussions of the prevailing weather conditions to protect the lives and property of citizens and residents in the area.

MoI and the police departments had issued warnings and awareness instructions and urged motorists to avoid inundated regions. Authorities also called on the public to adhere to the instructions to exercise caution, abide by safety requirements, and not to leave homes, especially in areas that witness heavy rain, except for necessity.