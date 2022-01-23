Dubai: German man injured in dune buggy crash airlifted from desert

Police released a video of the rescue operation in the Margham Desert

By A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 23 Jan 2022, 1:16 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Jan 2022, 1:21 PM

A 50-year-old German man suffered serious injuries after his dune buggy overturned in a desert in Dubai.

The Dubai Police airlifted the rider from the Margham Desert and transferred him to Rashid Hospital.

The police said, “Due to the nature of the man’s injuries and the remote location of the accident, the police decided to airlift him.”

Dune buggies are a popular tourist offering in Dubai and the UAE. The vehicle is offered for rent across the country, especially near the desert.

Accidents involving the vehicle are rare.

