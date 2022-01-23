Dubai: German man injured in dune buggy crash airlifted from desert

An Etihad Airways spokesperson said normal airport operations were quickly resumed
Emergencies5 days ago
A 50-year-old German man suffered serious injuries after his dune buggy overturned in a desert in Dubai.
The Dubai Police airlifted the rider from the Margham Desert and transferred him to Rashid Hospital.
The police said, “Due to the nature of the man’s injuries and the remote location of the accident, the police decided to airlift him.”
Dune buggies are a popular tourist offering in Dubai and the UAE. The vehicle is offered for rent across the country, especially near the desert.
Accidents involving the vehicle are rare.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
An Etihad Airways spokesperson said normal airport operations were quickly resumed
Emergencies5 days ago
Two Indians and a Pakistani were among the deceased
Emergencies5 days ago
No “significant” damages have been reported
Emergencies6 days ago
The boy was with his mother and sister at the time of the accident.
Emergencies6 days ago
The injured were aged between 14 and 35
Emergencies3 weeks ago
Motorists report traffic snarls on major roads towards Sharjah
Emergencies3 weeks ago
Medical team tried to revive the victims by resuscitation but to no avail
Emergencies1 month ago