UAE: German expat injured while hiking; airlifted from mountain

The 46-year-old man had suffered a leg injury during the trip

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 4:42 PM

A German national, who got injured while hiking on a mountain, has been rescued. A video released by the authorities shows the dramatic rescue operation carried out in Ras Al Khaimah’s Wadi Naqab.

According to the National Search and Rescue Centre, the Ras Al Khaimah Police alerted the authority about the 46-year-old being stranded on the mountain. He had suffered from an injury in the leg.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched to the location, after which the German national was airlifted to Saqr Hospital.