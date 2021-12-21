UAE: German expat injured while hiking; airlifted from mountain

Consumers are requested to ask for a receipt when buying and check the seal on top of the cylinder valve
UAE1 day ago
A German national, who got injured while hiking on a mountain, has been rescued. A video released by the authorities shows the dramatic rescue operation carried out in Ras Al Khaimah’s Wadi Naqab.
According to the National Search and Rescue Centre, the Ras Al Khaimah Police alerted the authority about the 46-year-old being stranded on the mountain. He had suffered from an injury in the leg.
A rescue helicopter was dispatched to the location, after which the German national was airlifted to Saqr Hospital.
Consumers are requested to ask for a receipt when buying and check the seal on top of the cylinder valve
UAE1 day ago
The annual drill is part of Dubai's bid to ensure highest safety
UAE1 day ago
Named Light-I, the nanosatellite will explore cosmic gamma-ray flashes
UAE1 day ago
The Dubai Ruler visits the family house of Majid Al Futtaim in Dubai
UAE1 day ago
Advit Golechha is one of the fastest kids in the world to have accomplished the rare feat
UAE2 days ago
Hamdan: The UAE provides an exemplary model for global humanitarian initiatives that support vulnerable segments
UAE2 days ago
Starting January 1, 2022, the country will transition into a four-and-a-half-day workweek
UAE2 days ago
The group has been a pioneer in bringing the unique mall concept, thanks to the vision of the group’s late founder
UAE2 days ago