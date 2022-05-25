UK University Opens Up International Pathways Programme Scholarship for International Students
Coventry University scholarships available for international students.
The International Pathways Programme (IPP), recently launched by Coventry University in the United Kingdom (UK), enables students who want to obtain a UK degree but might not have either the education level to match the degree requirements or, do not have the English language level required for UK higher education study.
With the addition of a £3,000 scholarship contribution to study at Coventry University under the IPP, it's never been easier to be on track to achieving your career aspirations.
Fund your studies
An IPP student scholarship worth £3000 can help reduce the cost of tuition and help fund your studies, while living abroad.
Plus, being able to access either one of the two different campus locations (Coventry and London) allows you to take control of how and where you want to be educated.
Our Coventry site gives you access to all the facilities and amenities you’d expect from our main Coventry University campus. Voted the UK City of Culture 2021, you don't want to miss out on the exciting city-centre life that Coventry has to offer!
Our London campus is an iconic tourist attraction, being England's capital city. It leads in world entertainment and is the heart of the UK’s trading and finance and service industries. It's all yours to explore whilst receiving a quality education in English and subject-specific modules.
Diverse studies for diverse programmes
Having three different study routes within the International Pathways Programme caters for your own unique student background. There is a flexibility of choice for you to tailor to your own circumstances through a combination of multiple academic intakes a year, and an English access level to suit your needs.
The study routes include :
- International Foundation Year (those just starting their higher education journey)
- International Year One (those with stronger academic and English ability to accelerate their studies for bachelor's year 2 direct study)
- International Pre-Master's (those needing support in academia and English before settling into a master's programme)
You can enter Coventry University with peace of mind. knowing our IPP offers progression to over 140 degrees.
Maximising your success, one self-contained module at a time
Academic delivery is taught in modular blocks where you can expect to learn one module at a time without having to worry about end-of-year exams. This allows you to focus all of your efforts on achieving the best results possible for each area.
Best of all, English language is taught first.
English modules are at the heart of every IPP with all study routes being front-loaded with English modules. This ensures you're in the best position to improve your language skills, to better grasp key learning concepts when the subject-specific modules begin. It also encourages a solid understanding to set you up for academic success.
For more information, check your eligibility and to learn how you can apply, please visit our website: