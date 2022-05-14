Dubai: Schools to remain shut, exams to take place as scheduled

UAE: More than 1,000 Emiratis apply for Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy’s diploma programme
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has announced that schools are to resume on Tuesday, May 17.
However, all international exams that are scheduled to be held on Monday, May 16 will continue as planned.
The announcement follows the news of the demise of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, May 13.
“Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of the President of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. May his soul rest in eternal peace," the KHDA wrote.
Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of Abu Dhabi. He was the eldest son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father.
Sheikh Khalifa was elected to succeed his father, who served as the UAE’s first president since the formation of the Union in 1971 until he passed away on November 2, 2004.
